July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer with at least 12 people riding in the trailer around 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in York County when the driver went off the road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.
The volunteer firefighter says that he had ties to all those gathered in the house that caught fire and hasn't heard from 10 of them.
(Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media. A 24-year-old man was charged...
Authorities have identified the man who crashed into the U.S. Capitol Building’s barricade early Sunday morning before opening fire and killing himself as 29-year-old Richard Aaron York. York crashed just after 4 a.m. and his car became engulfed in flames as he was climbing out. He then began indiscriminately firing a handgun before a nearby Capitol Police officer saw him shoot himself in the head, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a press briefing. No one was besides the driver was injured. Police said they don’t believe York was targeting members of Congress, who are out on recess, and...
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
A MAN who set his car on fire and crashed it into a barricade at the US Capitol at 4am, before shooting himself dead, has been identified. US Capitol police confirmed the deceased man as being 29-year old Richard A York III of Delaware. They say York drove his vehicle...
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
WASHINGTON — A supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who was arrested after he showed up armed outside of a ballot-counting location in Philadelphia in 2020 has now been arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Antonio LaMotta was arrested by the FBI in Chesapeake, Virginia,...
The Alaska man who posed online as an ISIS-radicalized Lafayette College student, made threats to bomb several locations on campus and firebombed a car in Canada will spend more than five years in federal prison. Gavin Lee Casdorph, 22, of Anchorage, was charged in January 2019 and pleaded guilty in...
