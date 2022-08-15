Well isn't this very interesting!! Since these are the people who want proof, the American People want to see Jordan's proof not just hear his flapping jaws. Get these 14 FBI agents before a Judge under oath to give testimony. The Jan 6th Commission has had to have witnesses under oath & Jordan as well as other still say they are lying.
Does this guy hate whistleblowers? When 10 to 12 Ohio State wrestlers came to him to report being abused by the team doctor he must not have believed them because he never did nothing about the abuse and he just let it carry on!!
Navarro bragged about the twelve GOP SENATORS AND OVER ONE HUNDRED GOP CONGRESS MEMBERS WHO COMMITTED SEDITION PROVEN BY THEIR OWN PHONES AND TEXT MESSAGES. Time to INDICT ARREST AND REMOVE THEM ALL FROM OFFICE FOR SEDITION VIOLATING THEIR OATH OF OFFICE. EQUAL JUSTICE FOR ALL LOCK THEM UP NO BAIL FLIGHT RISK
Comments / 757