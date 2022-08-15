ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati announces two finalists for city manager

CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the final two candidates for the city manager position after a nationwide search. Of the original 21 applicants, five were interviewed by a panel consisting of former Cincinnati Children's Hospital CEO Michael Fisher; Deputy Director of Human Resources Latisha Hazell; former Mayor Mark Mallory, Director of Human Resources Ed Ramsey; and Mayor Aftab Pureval.
CINCINNATI, OH
lanereport.com

Cox joins cooperatives’ economic development team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Brittany Cox has joined the award-winning economic development team at Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Cox formerly served as Senior Project Manager for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, working on new development and expansion projects such as Wieland’s $100 million copper recycling facility in Shelbyville and Pratt Paper’s $500 million recycled paper mill in Henderson, Ky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
CINCINNATI, OH
clayconews.com

Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving $25 Gift Card and Unlimited Ride Wristband to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (August 17, 2022) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth, today announced its second annual KY State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway. Throughout the KY State Fair kicking off...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Newport Shopping Center, Plaza sold

The Newport Shopping Center and Newport Plaza have new a new owner. Lexington-based BC Wood Properties announced their acquisition of the shopping centers on Monday. “We look forward to operating in Newport, Kentucky. We plan to continue to add businesses that will stimulate the growth of the surrounding community,” said King Offutt, president and chief operating officer of BC Wood Properties.
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022

The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
CINCINNATI, OH

