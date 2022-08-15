Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati announces two finalists for city manager
CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the final two candidates for the city manager position after a nationwide search. Of the original 21 applicants, five were interviewed by a panel consisting of former Cincinnati Children's Hospital CEO Michael Fisher; Deputy Director of Human Resources Latisha Hazell; former Mayor Mark Mallory, Director of Human Resources Ed Ramsey; and Mayor Aftab Pureval.
lanereport.com
Cox joins cooperatives’ economic development team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Brittany Cox has joined the award-winning economic development team at Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Cox formerly served as Senior Project Manager for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, working on new development and expansion projects such as Wieland’s $100 million copper recycling facility in Shelbyville and Pratt Paper’s $500 million recycled paper mill in Henderson, Ky.
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving $25 Gift Card and Unlimited Ride Wristband to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, KY (August 17, 2022) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth, today announced its second annual KY State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway. Throughout the KY State Fair kicking off...
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
WLWT 5
Residents near Brent Spence Bridge project to meet with Transportation Cabinet
COVINGTON, Ky. — For the first time, some residents in the footprint of the proposed Brent Spence companion bridge project are meeting with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to understand more about how much they’ll be impacted. “I would just say people are ill-informed right now,” said Covington homeowner...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
wevv.com
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment
A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but according to Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard in Nicholasville, before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America when First Vineyard was established in 1799. Now, the historical property called is on sale for...
Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky
(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
linknky.com
Newport Shopping Center, Plaza sold
The Newport Shopping Center and Newport Plaza have new a new owner. Lexington-based BC Wood Properties announced their acquisition of the shopping centers on Monday. “We look forward to operating in Newport, Kentucky. We plan to continue to add businesses that will stimulate the growth of the surrounding community,” said King Offutt, president and chief operating officer of BC Wood Properties.
WLWT 5
Bengals' Sam Hubbard distributes 650 backpacks to students in northern Kentucky
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A hometown favorite from the Bengals is giving back to his community. Defensive end Sam Hubbard visited Bellevue High School on Tuesday to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students in need. It's all part of an effort from the Sam Hubbard Foundation to distribute 650...
Kentucky Department of Agriculture to fight food insecurity with locally produced food
KENTUCKY, USA — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture received a big tool in the fight against food insecurity in the Commonwealth. The United States Department of Agriculture awarded a $5.4 million grant to the KDA’s Food Distribution Division to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency. “Kentucky’s rich...
wvxu.org
Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022
The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
Kentucky on target for 1st income tax cut in January
House Bill 8 calls for incremental tax cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely.
Barleycorn's opens brewhouse in Wilder, Ky.
Barleycorn's Brewhouse opened the former Wilder fire station's doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Father Jim Sichko helps eastern Kentucky flood victims
Help continues to pour in for eastern Kentucky from all over. Father Jim Sichko is the latest to offer up support.
wvxu.org
Investment companies in Cincinnati's single-family home market crowd out families, some say
Is homeownership increasingly becoming the domain of large investment organizations? The issue has received increasing scrutiny in the past few months, especially in Greater Cincinnati. Earlier this month, The Port President and CEO Laura Brunner testified before Congress on the impact so-called real estate investment trusts are having here in...
