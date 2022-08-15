Read full article on original website
New Bedford Shooter Sentenced
NEW BEDFORD — A 32-year-old New Bedford man who pleaded guilty to his role in multiple 2020 shootings in the city will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Giovanni Vale-Valentin admitted to indictments charging him with two counts each of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.
Bristol County DA to Expand Missing Persons Search
Families of missing people who vanished without a trace from Bristol County in the past 50 years may finally get some answers. The county District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will be expanding the scope of its cold case unit to include unsolved missing persons cases from the 1970s until today.
New Bedford Woman Killed in Providence Motorcycle Crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford woman has been killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 95 North in Providence on Saturday night. Rhode Island state police say 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez has died in the crash, which took place at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. An investigation found that...
Seekonk Police Looking for Bank Robber
SEEKONK — Seekonk police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an unarmed bank robbery at the Taunton Avenue Santander bank on Friday. Police said that at around 5:44 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, a male suspect entered the Santander at 130 Taunton Ave. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
Why Are They Paving Only Half the Street in New Bedford?
As road crews have been out paving the streets of New Bedford this summer, one question has continuously popped up. “Why is that on some streets, half of the street is paved and the other isn’t?” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said on his weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday. “People might look at it and say, ‘you forgot the other half,’ but that’s not quite it. There’s a context here.”
Wareham Firefighter Taken to Hospital While Battling Blaze
WAREHAM — A fire in Wareham late Sunday night resulted in one firefighter being taken to the hospital for a heat-related condition. A spokesperson for the Wareham Fire Department said in a release that fire crews responded to a house on Longmeadow Drive at 11:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire.
New Bedford Mayor Explains Why Police Could Ground Drone Flights Over Feast
On Friday, Day 2 of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, New Bedford Police posted a reminder to the official department Facebook page that the flying of drones over the feast grounds was prohibited. “Drone flying over any of the Madeira Feast grounds is strictly prohibited this weekend. Your anticipated...
Truck Driver Acquitted in Deaths of 7 Motorcyclists, Including Lakeville Couple
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Lakeville residents Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58...
New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
Fairhaven I-195 Eastbound Bridge Under Construction This Thursday Night
FAIRHAVEN — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that it will be performing milling and paving operations on the I-195 eastbound bridge over Alden Road in Fairhaven this week. The operation is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. and is expected to...
Dartmouth Health Board Warns of Sewer Discharge in Clark’s Cove
DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth Board of Health warned residents on Wednesday to stay out of Clark's Cove waters for the next 48 hours, as untreated wastewater was discharged into the cove during Tuesday's rainstorm. In a public advisory sent out on Aug. 10, health officials said a combined sewer...
Lightning Strikes Two Boats in Onset Harbor
WAREHAM — No injuries have been reported after two boats in Onset Harbor were simultaneously struck by lightning during a thunderstorm Tuesday evening, causing a fire on a fishing vessel. The Wareham Department of Natural Resources wrote in a statement that Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the...
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
Southeastern Massachusetts Drought Now ‘Critical’
Just before Tuesday's rainstorm, on Aug. 9 the state upgraded the Southeastern Massachusetts region to a Level 3 "Critical" drought status, while the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded Bristol County and the western parts of Plymouth County to an "extreme" drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, "of particular note is...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
Auditor Candidate DiZoglio Commits to Investigating Beacon Hill
After a two-day stop at New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, Methuen Senator Diana DiZoglio stopped by WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to talk about her run for State Auditor. On Thursday, DiZoglio toured the feast grounds with Representative Tony Cabral and members of the New Bedford City Council who have...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
Bristol County DA Candidates Face Off in Heated Debate
DARTMOUTH — The current Bristol County District Attorney faced off against a challenger for his seat in the democratic primary this fall in a spirited and often heated debate at Dartmouth Town Hall Tuesday night. Incumbent D.A. Thomas Quinn III took on challenger and former prosecutor Shannon McMahon, discussing...
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
