Brockton, MA

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Shooter Sentenced

NEW BEDFORD — A 32-year-old New Bedford man who pleaded guilty to his role in multiple 2020 shootings in the city will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Giovanni Vale-Valentin admitted to indictments charging him with two counts each of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.
1420 WBSM

Bristol County DA to Expand Missing Persons Search

Families of missing people who vanished without a trace from Bristol County in the past 50 years may finally get some answers. The county District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will be expanding the scope of its cold case unit to include unsolved missing persons cases from the 1970s until today.
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Woman Killed in Providence Motorcycle Crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford woman has been killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 95 North in Providence on Saturday night. Rhode Island state police say 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez has died in the crash, which took place at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. An investigation found that...
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Police Looking for Bank Robber

SEEKONK — Seekonk police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an unarmed bank robbery at the Taunton Avenue Santander bank on Friday. Police said that at around 5:44 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, a male suspect entered the Santander at 130 Taunton Ave. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
1420 WBSM

Why Are They Paving Only Half the Street in New Bedford?

As road crews have been out paving the streets of New Bedford this summer, one question has continuously popped up. “Why is that on some streets, half of the street is paved and the other isn’t?” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said on his weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday. “People might look at it and say, ‘you forgot the other half,’ but that’s not quite it. There’s a context here.”
1420 WBSM

Wareham Firefighter Taken to Hospital While Battling Blaze

WAREHAM — A fire in Wareham late Sunday night resulted in one firefighter being taken to the hospital for a heat-related condition. A spokesperson for the Wareham Fire Department said in a release that fire crews responded to a house on Longmeadow Drive at 11:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire.
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Health Board Warns of Sewer Discharge in Clark’s Cove

DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth Board of Health warned residents on Wednesday to stay out of Clark's Cove waters for the next 48 hours, as untreated wastewater was discharged into the cove during Tuesday's rainstorm. In a public advisory sent out on Aug. 10, health officials said a combined sewer...
1420 WBSM

Lightning Strikes Two Boats in Onset Harbor

WAREHAM — No injuries have been reported after two boats in Onset Harbor were simultaneously struck by lightning during a thunderstorm Tuesday evening, causing a fire on a fishing vessel. The Wareham Department of Natural Resources wrote in a statement that Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the...
1420 WBSM

Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery

Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
1420 WBSM

Southeastern Massachusetts Drought Now ‘Critical’

Just before Tuesday's rainstorm, on Aug. 9 the state upgraded the Southeastern Massachusetts region to a Level 3 "Critical" drought status, while the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded Bristol County and the western parts of Plymouth County to an "extreme" drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, "of particular note is...
1420 WBSM

Auditor Candidate DiZoglio Commits to Investigating Beacon Hill

After a two-day stop at New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, Methuen Senator Diana DiZoglio stopped by WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to talk about her run for State Auditor. On Thursday, DiZoglio toured the feast grounds with Representative Tony Cabral and members of the New Bedford City Council who have...
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
1420 WBSM

Bristol County DA Candidates Face Off in Heated Debate

DARTMOUTH — The current Bristol County District Attorney faced off against a challenger for his seat in the democratic primary this fall in a spirited and often heated debate at Dartmouth Town Hall Tuesday night. Incumbent D.A. Thomas Quinn III took on challenger and former prosecutor Shannon McMahon, discussing...
1420 WBSM

