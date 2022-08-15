ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden, officials to kick off roadshow to promote agenda

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faPVU_0hHfjfza00
President Biden and administration officials will kick off a roadshow this month with stops across the U.S. to highlight the Inflation Reduction Act as well as other parts of the White House’s agenda.

Through the end of August, Cabinet members will take 35 trips to 23 states to tout the sweeping health care, climate and taxes bill and other accomplishments, according to a memo from White House senior adviser Anita Dunn and deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon to chief of staff Ron Klain released on Monday.

“For many administrations, August can be a momentum killer. For this team, August is going to be a momentum builder as we come out of last week — which featured a string of bill signings, gas prices back under $4, Sweden and Finland’s ascension to NATO, the House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and more — that underscored President Biden’s leadership,” Dunn and O’Malley Dillon wrote in the memo.

In early September, Biden will host an event to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, plans to later attend the groundbreaking of a new Intel facility in Ohio and will travel to Pennsylvania to address his Safer America Plan to help fight crime. The Pennsylvania trip was slated for July but had to be canceled when the president tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our goal for the next few weeks is simple: Take our message — one that we know resonates with key groups — and reach the American people where they are,” Dunn and O’Malley Dillon wrote.

They also shared that Vice President Harris will travel throughout the country, as will Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who will participate in a roundtable discussion with agricultural stakeholders on the Inflation Reduction Act in Grand Junction, Colo. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will give remarks at labor conferences in August in New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will also be traveling, according to the memo.

The roadshow, which will continue through the fall, also aims to highlight the contrast with congressional Republicans’ vision.

It will involve congressional outreach and stakeholder briefings at the White House with mayors, governors, county elected officials, state legislators and intergovernmental associations. And a digital strategy that will involve a new website on climate incentives and explainer videos on the Inflation Reduction Act is planned.

