Omaha, NE

Omaha Police Investigate Three Shootings

Omaha Police Wednesday morning are working different crime scenes as they investigate early morning shootings that have left three people hospitalized. There are reports one person was wounded near 56th and Ames Avenue, and, about the same time, another person was shot at 24th and Ellison Avenue. Those two victims...
OMAHA, NE
Teen Shot In West Ames

(Ames, IA) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in west Ames. Police say a 16-year-old turned up the E-R before 10 o'clock Tuesday night, and was treated and released. Police the teen arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center shortly after an initial call about a shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.
AMES, IA
Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday

WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
WINTERSET, IA
UPDATE: New Information in Omaha Shooting Investigations

Omaha Police say a shooting injured one person at 24th and Ellison Avenue early today. Officers found 37-year old Elmas Williams with gunshot wounds. Omaha Fire Department paramedics took Williams to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Police are also investigating a shooting that injured two people near 56th and...
OMAHA, NE
Altoona police investigate deadly shooting

ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
ALTOONA, IA
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town

Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement

WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
WINTERSET, IA
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
OMAHA, NE
Person of Interest Charged With Murder in Des Moines Homicide Investigation

(Des Moines, IA) -- A person of interest in a recent murder on Des Moines' north side is now charged with murder. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith turned himself in Monday afternoon and is now charged with 1st degree murder. Smith is accused of killing 51-year-old Scott Ala Crane of Des Moines at 340 Northeast 46th Avenue back on August 6th. Smith will be in court for his initial appearance Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the investigation remains open.
DES MOINES, IA
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
LINCOLN, NE
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
OMAHA, NE
Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha

A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE

