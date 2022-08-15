Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Dare we say it? The second half of August in Houston should be reasonably nice
Good morning. Houston faces two more hot days before a weak front arrives to provide some relief, mostly in the form of cloudier skies, which will bring down temperatures, as well as producing scattered to widespread showers. After Thursday we should be done with high temperatures in the triple digits for awhile, which sounds great to me.
Yelp says this restaurant is the friendliest for families in Texas
Finding the best spot to take the family to grab a bite to eat can sometimes be a pain; whether it's your budget, the crowd, the food or whatever factor comes up to keep you cooking in and not enjoying eating out.
pearland.com
The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan
The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan. The City of Pearland ceased Stage One classification of the Drought Plan contingency, due to water demand returning to below the plan threshold. The recent rainfall conditions have provided much-needed reprieve from the drought conditions. However, residents are...
'We're all safe' | Family loses everything in NW Houston apartment fire
HOUSTON — A two-alarm apartment fire left one firefighter in the hospital after battling the flames, according to the Houston Fire Department. The fire happened around 2 a.m. at the Kingswood Village Apartments on Mangum Road near the Northwest Freeway. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the...
KHOU
15 things to do before a power outage
HOUSTON — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home. However, there are things you can do now to prepare and keep your family safe during a power outage. Here's a list of 15 things...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS
“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
Coast Guard works to contain large oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office crews are working to clear up a large oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown. Officials said they received reports of oil spilling from a flow line on Monday morning. Watchstanders then called pollution responders to the location, who then estimated about 420 gallons of crude oil had spilled into the water.
Texas-based coffee shop wants to hire foster kids for new Houston location
HOUSTON — A viral Texas-based coffee shop is expanding after some major buzz on social media. La La Land Kind Cafe opened its first Houston location earlier this year off Shepherd Drive and now plans to open a second location this weekend in the Montrose area. The location, which...
Where to shop for Asian food in Houston, from big grocery stores to small markets
The city is spoiled for choice when shopping for Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean items.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
KHOU
Inflation Reduction Act could help fix illegal dumping problem in disadvantaged areas of Houston
The bill once signed into law dedicates $60 billion to fight for environmental justice across the country. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee wants millions for Houston.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
Royalton Houston high-rise preparing residents to brace for long-term evacuation after water main break
HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium. It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.
Puppy found in sinkhole filled with mud rescued by Houston SPCA
HOUSTON — A pooch that found itself stuck in a small hole filled with mud to its chest was rescued Tuesday by the Houston SPCA, according to the organization. The animal shelter said a good Samaritan called to report the 8-month-old Great Pyrenees that was trapped in the hole off Regg Drive near Sims Bayou, which is in southwest Houston.
How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
cw39.com
Watch out for this daily closure on SH-146 from La Porte to Baytown this week
LA PORTE, TX (KIAH) – Commuting over the Fred Hartman Bridge this week will look slightly different as construction workers close off two lanes. Beginning August 15 at 9:00 a.m. two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed starting on the bridge and going all the way to Missouri St. They will reopen before the evening commute around by 3:00 p.m. The closure will continue until Wednesday, August 17.
Houston private school talks safety and security
HOUSTON, Texas — The Village School in west Houston is a global destination that serves some 1500 pre-K through 12th-grade students. "Very international with 80 countries represented here at school,” said Director of Health & Safety Jeff Bond. It’s Bond’s job to make sure students, faculty and staff...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best French Restaurants in Houston, TX
Are you looking for a great French restaurant in Houston? You’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the best French restaurants in Houston based on various review sites ratings. From classic French cuisine to bistro fare, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next meal adventure!
