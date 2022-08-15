ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

Dare we say it? The second half of August in Houston should be reasonably nice

Good morning. Houston faces two more hot days before a weak front arrives to provide some relief, mostly in the form of cloudier skies, which will bring down temperatures, as well as producing scattered to widespread showers. After Thursday we should be done with high temperatures in the triple digits for awhile, which sounds great to me.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan

The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan. The City of Pearland ceased Stage One classification of the Drought Plan contingency, due to water demand returning to below the plan threshold. The recent rainfall conditions have provided much-needed reprieve from the drought conditions. However, residents are...
PEARLAND, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Channelview, TX
Houston, TX
Government
KHOU

15 things to do before a power outage

HOUSTON — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home. However, there are things you can do now to prepare and keep your family safe during a power outage. Here's a list of 15 things...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS

“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Coast Guard works to contain large oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office crews are working to clear up a large oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown. Officials said they received reports of oil spilling from a flow line on Monday morning. Watchstanders then called pollution responders to the location, who then estimated about 420 gallons of crude oil had spilled into the water.
BAYTOWN, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Puppy found in sinkhole filled with mud rescued by Houston SPCA

HOUSTON — A pooch that found itself stuck in a small hole filled with mud to its chest was rescued Tuesday by the Houston SPCA, according to the organization. The animal shelter said a good Samaritan called to report the 8-month-old Great Pyrenees that was trapped in the hole off Regg Drive near Sims Bayou, which is in southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series

PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Watch out for this daily closure on SH-146 from La Porte to Baytown this week

LA PORTE, TX (KIAH) – Commuting over the Fred Hartman Bridge this week will look slightly different as construction workers close off two lanes. Beginning August 15 at 9:00 a.m. two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed starting on the bridge and going all the way to Missouri St. They will reopen before the evening commute around by 3:00 p.m. The closure will continue until Wednesday, August 17.
LA PORTE, TX
KHOU

Houston private school talks safety and security

HOUSTON, Texas — The Village School in west Houston is a global destination that serves some 1500 pre-K through 12th-grade students. "Very international with 80 countries represented here at school,” said Director of Health & Safety Jeff Bond. It’s Bond’s job to make sure students, faculty and staff...
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best French Restaurants in Houston, TX

Are you looking for a great French restaurant in Houston? You’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the best French restaurants in Houston based on various review sites ratings. From classic French cuisine to bistro fare, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next meal adventure!
HOUSTON, TX
