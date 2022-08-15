Read full article on original website
Wooster, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wooster, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smithville football team will have a game with Triway on August 17, 2022, 09:00:00.
Galion Inquirer
Area week one football games
GALION — The Ohio high school football season kicks off this Friday. Area teams will be in action for the start of their 10-game schedules. The Tigers open their season at home against an expected Division VII power. McComb was 11-2 last season and made it to the regional playoffs. Galion, who was 4-7 in 2021, returns a very good junior class. The Tigers want to take a step forward this year, which very well could fall on their offensive improvment. Galion Inquirer will provide coverage of this game.
richlandsource.com
Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby’s high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
Galion Inquirer
Meraki Counseling calls Galion home
GALION- On a Friday morning with perfect summer weather, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of Meraki Counseling, LLC on Aug. 12. Located inside the Real Life Nazarene Church at 777 Fairview Ave. on Galion’s north side, Meraki Counseling is led by...
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
Galion Inquirer
Meet the Bratwurst Festival Queen candidates
BUCYRUS- Listed below are for this year’s Bratwurst Festival Queen candidates. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be August 18th at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Community members are asked to attend as everyone will find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
ghostcultmag.com
FESTIVAL REVIEW: Inkcareration Festival – at Ohio State Reformatory
2022’s edition of the very popular Inkcarceration Festival was held once again at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield Ohio, aka the prison from the Stephen King movie The Shawshank Redemption. The three-day festival was packed with some of the music industry’s biggest artists. Friday:. Night one featured the...
peakofohio.com
Hot Summer Nights Cruise In held Saturday night
On February 10, 1969, Dick Hurst sold Gene Evans of Belle Center a brand new candy apple red 1968 Shelby GT 500 KR convertible for just over $5000. Last night Gene had his beautiful one-of-a-kind car on display at the 22nd annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In, in downtown Bellefontaine. Possible...
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus hosts meeting on wind turbine endeavors
BUCYRUS- The future of Honey Creek Wind, the industrial wind project, was discussed over two hours during a “community information session” Aug. 10 in Bucyrus. More than 100 Crawford Country residents attended. Live presentations occurred Wednesday evening from a medical professional and a half-dozen Apex employees who attempted...
ocj.com
Log Cabin Days coming mid-September
Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
peakofohio.com
West Mansfield woman escapes injury in crash
A West Mansfield woman escaped injury following a single-vehicle accident Monday around noon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Danielle Carpenter, 33, was traveling eastbound on State Route 540, near Township Road 126 in Jefferson Township, when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected back onto the road, and then went off the right side of the roadway again.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
richlandsource.com
Free tire amnesty event set for Aug. 27 at Richland County Fairgrounds
MANSFIELD -- The Ricland County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Free Tire Amnesty Event at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon (or until maximum capacity is reached). A total of 10 passenger tires per vehicle will be accepted. This event...
Galion Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
