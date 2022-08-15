GALION — The Ohio high school football season kicks off this Friday. Area teams will be in action for the start of their 10-game schedules. The Tigers open their season at home against an expected Division VII power. McComb was 11-2 last season and made it to the regional playoffs. Galion, who was 4-7 in 2021, returns a very good junior class. The Tigers want to take a step forward this year, which very well could fall on their offensive improvment. Galion Inquirer will provide coverage of this game.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO