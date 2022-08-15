Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
WUHF
Island Wraps brings Caribbean flavor to Rochester area
Henrietta, N.Y. — After years of specializing in festivals and catering, a popular Caribbean-themed food business now has a brick-and-mortar location. Island Wraps will celebrate its grand opening Saturday at Riverton Plaza, at the corner of East River and Erie Station roads in Henrietta. Owner Patricia Simmonds invited Sam...
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WHEC TV-10
UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
New marijuana processing facility could bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As farmers grow legal cannabis, the product will then be taken to licensed processors, where products like gummies and edibles will be made. On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 15 legal marijuana processors in New York, NOWAVE on Buell Road being one of them, with a new facility currently […]
chronicle-express.com
FROM PAGES PAST - 1972: Twister hits Fergusons Corners
Advertisements: Medicinal - AN ANALYTICAL PHYSICIAN can be consulted at his Office as follows: Penn Yan, Benham House, Monday, the 23d of September. Dr. WHITE treats successfully Scrofula, Hip Disease, Fever Sores, Ulcers, Paralysis, Rheumatism, Fits, Nervous Maladies, Female Difficulties, Diseases of the Lung, Throat, Heart, and Liver, Diseases of the Kidneys, Running from the Ears, Inflammation of the Eyes, and all forms of Catarrh. The above diseases we make a specialty. Our practice is founded on truths of twenty-five years standing, differs from all others. No trifling with human existence, sacrificing life by experiment. — We know, when we examine a patient, the cause of the disease, and remedies to remove it, not by guessing, but by knowing. Consultation free.
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
Police issue alert for woman missing from Brighton
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing vulnerable adult who has memory loss issues. According to police, Carol Shulman, 80, was last seen on S. Grosvenor Road in Brighton sometime after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Shulman was driving a blue Toyota Corolla with New York registration AZR-2207. Anyone with information is […]
iheart.com
Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate
The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
spectrumlocalnews.com
World traveler from Rochester hopes to inspire others to follow her budget-friendly path
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is living her best life, doing what most of us only dream of. But how do you travel the world on a modest salary? Budgeting. Kris Dreessen has been traveling since she was a kid. It’s a trail that’s taken her all around the world — literally.
mychamplainvalley.com
Widespread looting preceded by cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at violent rally in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester Saturday ended with vehicles on fire, tear gas deployed, police cars being vandalized, and more destruction. “What you saw here today was chaos. Pure chaos, not a protest.” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into parked cars and hit home in West Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into parked cars and hit a house on Ridge Road in West Webster on Wednesday. The driver, a woman, was taken to Strong Hospital. There were no other injuries.
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
