Rochester, NY

WUHF

Island Wraps brings Caribbean flavor to Rochester area

Henrietta, N.Y. — After years of specializing in festivals and catering, a popular Caribbean-themed food business now has a brick-and-mortar location. Island Wraps will celebrate its grand opening Saturday at Riverton Plaza, at the corner of East River and Erie Station roads in Henrietta. Owner Patricia Simmonds invited Sam...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
DANSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST - 1972: Twister hits Fergusons Corners

Advertisements: Medicinal - AN ANALYTICAL PHYSICIAN can be consulted at his Office as follows: Penn Yan, Benham House, Monday, the 23d of September. Dr. WHITE treats successfully Scrofula, Hip Disease, Fever Sores, Ulcers, Paralysis, Rheumatism, Fits, Nervous Maladies, Female Difficulties, Diseases of the Lung, Throat, Heart, and Liver, Diseases of the Kidneys, Running from the Ears, Inflammation of the Eyes, and all forms of Catarrh. The above diseases we make a specialty. Our practice is founded on truths of twenty-five years standing, differs from all others. No trifling with human existence, sacrificing life by experiment. — We know, when we examine a patient, the cause of the disease, and remedies to remove it, not by guessing, but by knowing. Consultation free.
PENN YAN, NY
News 8 WROC

Police issue alert for woman missing from Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing vulnerable adult who has memory loss issues. According to police, Carol Shulman, 80, was last seen on S. Grosvenor Road in Brighton sometime after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Shulman was driving a blue Toyota Corolla with New York registration AZR-2207. Anyone with information is […]
BRIGHTON, NY
iheart.com

Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate

The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Health
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY

