Rep. Gray raised $500K from his dad, Nethercott loaned her campaign $95K

CASPER – With primary day in Wyoming on Tuesday, state candidates’ fundraising numbers were released last week.

There are several races where it is unclear who might win the GOP nomination. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is not running for reelection, having sought and obtained a position as a judge in Goshen County. Now, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, is battling it out with Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper for the secretary’s seat. The new financial disclosures show he raised a half-million dollars from his own father. Nethercott, like others including Gray, also gave or loaned money to their own campaign.

Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned to take the same job in Virginia earlier this year, which meant that the Wyoming Republican Party was tasked with filling the seat. The party’s central committee selected three candidates, of which Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Brian Schroeder, who is now running to be elected to the post.

Because Schroder is unelected but has held office for a few months, he has some advantage of incumbency on his side, just likely not as much as someone who served a full term in office and was elected. Former President Donald Trump backs Schroeder for superintendent and Gray for secretary of state.

Gov. Gordon is facing multiple challengers to his right in his run for reelection.

Gray and Nethercott Gray’s campaign collected roughly $528,000 to Nethercott’s $333,000, according to campaign finance reports released by the secretary of state’s office. Nethercott collected more in individual donations ($181,350) than Gray ($17,480).

Gray’s father, Jan Charles Gray, donated $500,000 to his campaign, the records show. Gray himself donated $10,000.

Nethercott also loaned her campaign $95,000, which she says was “necessary to start (the) campaign.”

“I am humbled and grateful for the financial support from the generous and hard working men and women of Wyoming,” she said. “This campaign would not be possible without their support.”

Excluding Gray’s or Nethercott’s own donations or immediate familial donations (Nethercott also had a cousin who donated $2,500) Nethercott out-raised Gray by roughly 10 to 1.

Both candidates have just over $96,000 left in the bank to spend.

Some of the big names that donated to Gray were Dan and Carleen Brophy, two wealthy political donors, in addition to Susan Gore, founder of Wyoming Liberty Group and the Gore-Tex heiress.

Gray also received donations from Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, as well as Donna Rice, a member of Wyoming Republican Party leadership.

Nethercott received donations from over a dozen Republican legislators plus three Democratic lawmakers: Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and former Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton.

Nethercott also took almost $55,000 from political action committees, the records show. Gray collected $500 in PAC money.

“President Trump has endorsed our campaign because I support voter integrity measures and passed the voter ID bill,” Gray said in a statement. “But the insider establishment has big money in Wyoming to support candidates like Liz Cheney and Tara Nethercott, including with PAC dollars. They’re teaming up with the Star Tribune to put out false, defamatory stories that serve as a contribution to the Nethercott campaign worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – l’m grateful to my family for stepping up to counter these liberal attacks with funds from family businesses that I helped to build.”

Gray and Nethercott have emerged as candidates on opposite sides of the debate on election integrity.

Gray is running as a 2020 presidential election skeptic, saying that there was more fraud than the margin of votes between Trump and President Joe Biden. Gray is pushing to ban ballot drop boxes.

Nethercott says that there is “no objective evidence” to prove that the 2020 election was stolen for President Joe Biden, and she repeatedly emphasizes her confidence in Wyoming’s elections.

According to a database maintained by the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, Wyoming has seen just three instances (involving four people) of voter fraud in 40 years, and none since 2014.

Governor’s race

Once again, Gordon is facing multiple opponents to the right of him politically.

The governor brought in about $541,000. Of that, $392,800 of that came from individual donors – the sitting governor received $100,000 in loans from his wife and $45,000 from PACs (about 80% of that came from PACs outside Wyoming).

In the 2018 gubernatorial primary, Gordon came out on top of a crowded field with only 33% of the vote.

Gordon is not well liked by some on the far right in Wyoming. Multiple times during a recent gubernatorial debate, Gordon made sure to point out that he is “a Republican, and a conservative Republican at that.”

Gordon is being challenged by retired Marine Brent Bien who reported nearly $100,000, records show. Over a third of that was from him or his immediate family. Bien himself donated over $31,000.

From individual donors, Bien garnered about $54,000.

“Brent and Sue have been blessed to have great careers that have allowed Brent to pursue service including using his own money to travel the state and meet voters where they are,” said Sam Rubino, Bien’s campaign manager. “This campaign has always been about the hard working people of Wyoming, not millionaires and political donors.”

Veterinarian and serial political candidate Rex Rammell, on the other hand, only raised $9,200 from individuals while loaning his campaign over $66,000.

Other contests

Megan Degenfelder, formerly chief policy officer at the education department and currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas, raised nearly $130,000 from individuals. Plus, she got about $10,000 from her immediate family and $70,000 in loans of her own money.

She also received a significant amount of PAC money – $23,050.

“The primary PAC donations came from Wyoming industries that represent the workforce that students are eventually going to be entering into,” Degenfelder said. “It shows that they’ve decided that I’m the candidate who’s most likely to understand the needs of industry.”

Like Schroeder, Degenfelder also applied to be the interim superintendent when Balow resigned, but ultimately got fourth in the central committee’s vote.

Trump-endorsed Schroeder trailed Degenfelder in individual donations, raising less than $27,000 from individuals who aren’t himself or family. Some of that money came from Gore, Hallinan and former state representative Marti Halverson (who was also a finalist for the superintendent position earlier this year).

The other Republican candidate in the superintendent race is Casper-based substitute teacher and cosmetologist Jennifer Zerba, who raised only $300 from two individuals.

While fundraising is one indication of a candidate’s viability, it is not infrequent that those who outraise their opponents lose the election.