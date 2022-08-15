ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Rep. Gray raised $500K from his dad, Nethercott loaned her campaign $95K

By By Victoria Eavis and Maya Shimizu Harris Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Etzrn_0hHfj5Un00

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER – With primary day in Wyoming on Tuesday, state candidates’ fundraising numbers were released last week.

There are several races where it is unclear who might win the GOP nomination. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is not running for reelection, having sought and obtained a position as a judge in Goshen County. Now, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, is battling it out with Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper for the secretary’s seat. The new financial disclosures show he raised a half-million dollars from his own father. Nethercott, like others including Gray, also gave or loaned money to their own campaign.

Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned to take the same job in Virginia earlier this year, which meant that the Wyoming Republican Party was tasked with filling the seat. The party’s central committee selected three candidates, of which Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Brian Schroeder, who is now running to be elected to the post.

Because Schroder is unelected but has held office for a few months, he has some advantage of incumbency on his side, just likely not as much as someone who served a full term in office and was elected. Former President Donald Trump backs Schroeder for superintendent and Gray for secretary of state.

Gov. Gordon is facing multiple challengers to his right in his run for reelection.

Gray and Nethercott Gray’s campaign collected roughly $528,000 to Nethercott’s $333,000, according to campaign finance reports released by the secretary of state’s office. Nethercott collected more in individual donations ($181,350) than Gray ($17,480).

Gray’s father, Jan Charles Gray, donated $500,000 to his campaign, the records show. Gray himself donated $10,000.

Nethercott also loaned her campaign $95,000, which she says was “necessary to start (the) campaign.”

“I am humbled and grateful for the financial support from the generous and hard working men and women of Wyoming,” she said. “This campaign would not be possible without their support.”

Excluding Gray’s or Nethercott’s own donations or immediate familial donations (Nethercott also had a cousin who donated $2,500) Nethercott out-raised Gray by roughly 10 to 1.

Both candidates have just over $96,000 left in the bank to spend.

Some of the big names that donated to Gray were Dan and Carleen Brophy, two wealthy political donors, in addition to Susan Gore, founder of Wyoming Liberty Group and the Gore-Tex heiress.

Gray also received donations from Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, as well as Donna Rice, a member of Wyoming Republican Party leadership.

Nethercott received donations from over a dozen Republican legislators plus three Democratic lawmakers: Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and former Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton.

Nethercott also took almost $55,000 from political action committees, the records show. Gray collected $500 in PAC money.

“President Trump has endorsed our campaign because I support voter integrity measures and passed the voter ID bill,” Gray said in a statement. “But the insider establishment has big money in Wyoming to support candidates like Liz Cheney and Tara Nethercott, including with PAC dollars. They’re teaming up with the Star Tribune to put out false, defamatory stories that serve as a contribution to the Nethercott campaign worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – l’m grateful to my family for stepping up to counter these liberal attacks with funds from family businesses that I helped to build.”

Gray and Nethercott have emerged as candidates on opposite sides of the debate on election integrity.

Gray is running as a 2020 presidential election skeptic, saying that there was more fraud than the margin of votes between Trump and President Joe Biden. Gray is pushing to ban ballot drop boxes.

Nethercott says that there is “no objective evidence” to prove that the 2020 election was stolen for President Joe Biden, and she repeatedly emphasizes her confidence in Wyoming’s elections.

According to a database maintained by the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, Wyoming has seen just three instances (involving four people) of voter fraud in 40 years, and none since 2014.

Governor’s race

Once again, Gordon is facing multiple opponents to the right of him politically.

The governor brought in about $541,000. Of that, $392,800 of that came from individual donors – the sitting governor received $100,000 in loans from his wife and $45,000 from PACs (about 80% of that came from PACs outside Wyoming).

In the 2018 gubernatorial primary, Gordon came out on top of a crowded field with only 33% of the vote.

Gordon is not well liked by some on the far right in Wyoming. Multiple times during a recent gubernatorial debate, Gordon made sure to point out that he is “a Republican, and a conservative Republican at that.”

Gordon is being challenged by retired Marine Brent Bien who reported nearly $100,000, records show. Over a third of that was from him or his immediate family. Bien himself donated over $31,000.

From individual donors, Bien garnered about $54,000.

“Brent and Sue have been blessed to have great careers that have allowed Brent to pursue service including using his own money to travel the state and meet voters where they are,” said Sam Rubino, Bien’s campaign manager. “This campaign has always been about the hard working people of Wyoming, not millionaires and political donors.”

Veterinarian and serial political candidate Rex Rammell, on the other hand, only raised $9,200 from individuals while loaning his campaign over $66,000.

Other contests

Megan Degenfelder, formerly chief policy officer at the education department and currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas, raised nearly $130,000 from individuals. Plus, she got about $10,000 from her immediate family and $70,000 in loans of her own money.

She also received a significant amount of PAC money – $23,050.

“The primary PAC donations came from Wyoming industries that represent the workforce that students are eventually going to be entering into,” Degenfelder said. “It shows that they’ve decided that I’m the candidate who’s most likely to understand the needs of industry.”

Like Schroeder, Degenfelder also applied to be the interim superintendent when Balow resigned, but ultimately got fourth in the central committee’s vote.

Trump-endorsed Schroeder trailed Degenfelder in individual donations, raising less than $27,000 from individuals who aren’t himself or family. Some of that money came from Gore, Hallinan and former state representative Marti Halverson (who was also a finalist for the superintendent position earlier this year).

The other Republican candidate in the superintendent race is Casper-based substitute teacher and cosmetologist Jennifer Zerba, who raised only $300 from two individuals.

While fundraising is one indication of a candidate’s viability, it is not infrequent that those who outraise their opponents lose the election.

Comments / 3

Related
Q2 News

Expert says Cheney loss shows fractured GOP in Wyoming

WYOMING — Harriett Hageman and Liz Cheney were the two names to watch in the Wyoming Republican primary on Aug. 16. Hageman previously ran for governor of the Cowboy State in 2018 and lost in the primary. This time, around the numbers looked much more in her favor against incumbent Liz Cheney.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
State
Virginia State
Casper, WY
Government
wrrnetwork.com

County Voters mirrored State Voters for Top Five Elected Officials

US Representative: Harriet Hageman 113,025 to Liz Cheney’s 49,316. Wyoming Governor: Mark Gordon 101,092 to Brent Bien 48,549. Secretary of State: Chuck Gray 75,938 to Tara Nethercott’s 63,044. State Treasurer: Curt Meier 97,489 to Bill Gallop 49,643. Superintendent of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder 59,301 to Brian Schroeder 55,746.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Sheridan Media

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election

CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Election Local#Pacs#Gop#State
S. F. Mori

The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting

Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer

In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
TETON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
K2 Radio

Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats

Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy