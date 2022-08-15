(BPT) - When migraine strikes, it can mean days of excruciating head pain combined with nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound for those affected. The World Health Organization considers migraine to be one of the top 10 most disabling illnesses, affecting a significant number of people — nearly 40 million in the U.S. alone. In addition to pain and suffering, migraine can also cause anxiety and stress for more than 90 percent of people who cannot work or function normally during an attack. In fact, mental health conditions like depression and anxiety are the most common secondary health conditions affecting those with migraine. Clinical studies show that depression is almost twice as common and anxiety disorders are two to five times more prevalent in people with migraine than in those without migraine.1.

