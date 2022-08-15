Read full article on original website
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4%...
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
Houston school district rankings: Best schools in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Texas Dad Catches Alligator Before Taking Daughter To First Day Of School
"Holy... yeah, that's a gator."
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants teen with cancer her one request: Help with college tuition
HOUSTON — The Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants approximately 600 wishes to kids each year. Some children ask for trips and vacations; others want to meet celebrities. But some of the kids have less glamorous requests. Although some may think it sounds like...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Texas Republican candidates suing to keep more than 20 Libertarians off the November ballot
TEXAS, USA — Most Texas voters believe the state is off its course. More than 50% said the Lone Star State isn’t headed in the right direction under Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the University of Texas at Tyler survey. It’s a statistic some not embedded in Texas politics see as an opening for another choice in the race for governor.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Texas-based coffee shop wants to hire foster kids for new Houston location
HOUSTON — A viral Texas-based coffee shop is expanding after some major buzz on social media. La La Land Kind Cafe opened its first Houston location earlier this year off Shepherd Drive and now plans to open a second location this weekend in the Montrose area. The location, which...
