Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
foxlexington.com
U.S. Navy nurse fulfilling dream at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A lifelong UK fan is finally achieving his wildest dream. In less than a week, LT. AJ Lueke starts working toward a masters of science at the University of Kentucky. Despite growing up in Louisville, LT. Lueke always knew he belonged in Big Blue...
lanereport.com
Jewish Hospital announces Cash as new COO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health–Jewish Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of Kofi A. Cash, MS, FACHE, as the facility’s chief operating officer. Throughout his 20+ year career in health care leadership, Cash has established himself as a quality and performance improvement expert, a highly accomplished hospital operations professional, creating effective business partnerships and driving sustainable results that have brought value to patients, physicians and employees.
lanereport.com
Louisville-based financial consulting firm receives first prestigious Inc. 5000 placement
— Louisville-based Patterson & Company CPAs is No. 4850 on Today’s Inc. annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
wdrb.com
The Taste of Southern Indiana fundraiser helps retirees stay involved in their communities
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- You can help out the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program by just eating. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a sample of the Annual Taste of Southern Indiana. This year's event happens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian...
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
WLKY.com
Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Former Ballard, UK linebacker Jared Casey emerging at Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When your college football program wobbles from 6-2 in 2020 to 2-10 in 2021, the recruiting department has the NCAA transfer portal web page on automatic refresh. You look for speed. You look for size. You look for guys who burn with the energy to prove...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar to close after 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Report: Louisville, '23 Prospects Robby & Bobby Washington Have 'Mutual Interest'
The twin brothers from South Florida are currently committed to Miami.
spectrumnews1.com
School safety: Every JCPS high school and middle school added this position
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added dozens of new positions in its buildings with the sole mission of keeping students safe. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board approved the creation of the school safety administrator role. The “SA” works closely with the building principal to ensure each building is following established safety protocols and also make frequent contact with students. On Wednesday, Spectrum News 1 met Tanya Collins, the SA at Crosby Middle School. Collins said she is constantly on the move at least two times a day walking the grounds outside of Crosby. “I start out in the front,” Collins explained. And then she begins walking toward the back of Crosby. She checks every lock on every door. She is looking for anything out of place and anyone unusual. “So I kind of know the normal people that come through the neighborhood. Before carpool you see walkers with their kids heading toward the park but normally, I would be looking for strange vehicles in this back parking lot,” Collins said.
WLKY.com
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October
If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
Wave 3
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production company would be turning one of their streets into a gritty looking movie set. “I didn’t know it was a movie set, because nobody said anything,” Portland resident Richard Meadows...
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
spectrumnews1.com
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
wdrb.com
Developer plans to build 206-unit apartment community in Charlestown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to bring more than 200 new multi-family apartments to southern Indiana. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group wants to build a 206-unit apartment community called Forest Edge on Depot Street in Charlestown. The "garden-style apartment community" would have a clubhouse, a heated outdoor pool,...
