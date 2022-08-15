One person is dead following a house explosion in Wyatt. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that the explosion occurred at a home in Wyatt Monday morning around 7 am. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene. Ages range from 6 months to mid-twenties. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment. All the injuries range from serious to life-threatening. Officials say that a male in his twenties later died at an area hospital. His name was not released. A preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in the home. It is not determined yet where the gas leak was coming from. The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion. Numerous area agencies responded to the scene for this incident.

WYATT, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO