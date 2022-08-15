Read full article on original website
Preliminary investigation says that house explosion in Wyatt was caused by gas leak, one dead
One person is dead following a house explosion in Wyatt. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that the explosion occurred at a home in Wyatt Monday morning around 7 am. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene. Ages range from 6 months to mid-twenties. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment. All the injuries range from serious to life-threatening. Officials say that a male in his twenties later died at an area hospital. His name was not released. A preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in the home. It is not determined yet where the gas leak was coming from. The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion. Numerous area agencies responded to the scene for this incident.
Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PD
The Southeast Missourian reports that a stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday. No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, text CAPEPD at 847411 or at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
