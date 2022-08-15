Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Related
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez announces plans for improved local fields as a part of CLE Inspires Week
CLEVELAND — As CLE Inspires Week powered by Kaulig Giving rolls on, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is set to make a big announcement. On Wednesday, Cleveland Guardians Charities will announce plans fo a new Fields for the Future project at Clark Field in partnership with Ramirez and the City of Cleveland. According to a release, the CGC Fields for the Future program was created "to improve the field conditions for youth baseball and softball players in the City of Cleveland."
Education Station: Horses helping young students in Geauga County build reading confidence
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A library in Geauga County isn’t horsing around about children’s literacy!. Every month, students read books to the horses at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center - a creative way to horseplay, while creating confident readers. It’s part of a literacy program that is, let’s just say, a horse of a different color.
Akron barber college provides 300 free haircuts to kids returning to school
AKRON, Ohio — At Beyond Expectations Barber College (BEBC) on Romig Road in Akron, things were hopping on Tuesday!. Barbers and those in training "busted the dos" of kids heading back to school. It's been busy. "Out of control busy!" says Eric Garrett Jr., owner of BEBC. "With the...
'Hoops After Dark' uses basketball to help fight crime in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On the night before Cleveland police and political leaders will issue a midyear report on crime and gun violence in the city, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was the site for a different kind of event to help curb crime. The city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers played host...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio receives $700,000 donation
CANTON, Ohio — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $38.8 million to Junior Achievement USA and JA operations in 26 communities across the country, marking the largest donation from a single donor in the organization's 103-year history. The historic donation is being felt in Northeast Ohio, with Stark County-based Junior...
3News and Dunkin' surprises Canton teacher that inspires students to ask 'what if' in the classroom to help students achieve success outside of class
CANTON, Ohio — As teachers and students head back to the classroom, 3News and Dunkin' teamed up to surprise and honor a Northeast Ohio teacher that is making an extraordinary impact on every student she teaches. Many qualities make a good teacher, but the ability to inspire students to...
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
RELATED PEOPLE
From shelter to sofa: How to help your newly adopted pet settle in
CLEVELAND — Are you ready to "bite the biscuit" and adopt a new dog? Or did that shelter kitty capture your heart? We hope so! A pet enriches your life in so many ways. But as excited as you are to bring that new furry family member home, there are some important do's and don'ts for at least the first few weeks. For as much as you want to show off your new pet, this is not the time.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County
CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rise in high school athletes mixed with shortage of equipment leads to problems at Northeast Ohio schools
CLEVELAND — The number of student-athletes in high school is on the rise and causing problems as football programs across Northeast Ohio don't have enough equipment. Ted Ginn Sr. told 3News that this is the first time he's encountered a problem like this since he started coaching football in 1976.
Back-to-school prep: How to help kids and teens fall asleep and wake up earlier
CLEVELAND — School bells will soon ring throughout Northeast Ohio, signaling summer break is over -- but some students will have a difficult time saying goodbye to sleeping in. To prepare for back-to-school, Dr. Brian Chen, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, recommends students begin moving up their...
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life
BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
Roo on the Run: Wandering wallaby remains elusive in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio — The marsupial mystery thickens in the Stark County village of Brewster. "It's the weirdest thing to happen in my 24-year career," said Chief Nathan Taylor of the Brewster Police Department. A wandering wallaby was first spotted last Thursday behind a wooded backyard. Cell phone video shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life
LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony
A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday. A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him.
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
Fewer students choosing education as a profession, per Northeast Ohio universities
CLEVELAND — Universities in Northeast Ohio have taken notice to less students enrolling in education courses. "Over the last 10 years, you've seen a big drop off in the number of these in enrollment in teaching preparation programs," says Sajit Zachariah, dean of Cleveland State University online. Zachariah was...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0