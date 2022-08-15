ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez announces plans for improved local fields as a part of CLE Inspires Week

CLEVELAND — As CLE Inspires Week powered by Kaulig Giving rolls on, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is set to make a big announcement. On Wednesday, Cleveland Guardians Charities will announce plans fo a new Fields for the Future project at Clark Field in partnership with Ramirez and the City of Cleveland. According to a release, the CGC Fields for the Future program was created "to improve the field conditions for youth baseball and softball players in the City of Cleveland."
WKYC

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio receives $700,000 donation

CANTON, Ohio — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $38.8 million to Junior Achievement USA and JA operations in 26 communities across the country, marking the largest donation from a single donor in the organization's 103-year history. The historic donation is being felt in Northeast Ohio, with Stark County-based Junior...
WKYC

From shelter to sofa: How to help your newly adopted pet settle in

CLEVELAND — Are you ready to "bite the biscuit" and adopt a new dog? Or did that shelter kitty capture your heart? We hope so! A pet enriches your life in so many ways. But as excited as you are to bring that new furry family member home, there are some important do's and don'ts for at least the first few weeks. For as much as you want to show off your new pet, this is not the time.
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County

CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
WKYC

Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life

BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
WKYC

11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life

LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
