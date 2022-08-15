ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUVNL_0hHfi1vg00

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Plainfield Avenue south of 4 Mile Road for a shooting.

Responding deputies learned that a crash had happened in the area. The at-fault vehicle drove off and the other vehicle followed it. When the two vehicles turned onto 4 Mile Road, the person inside the at-fault vehicle fired shots towards the other vehicle.

The vehicle was not hit but a nearby house was, KCSO said.

No one was hurt.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Plainfield Twp#Kcso#Silent Observer#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
HOLLAND, MI
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy