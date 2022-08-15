Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Plainfield Avenue south of 4 Mile Road for a shooting.

Responding deputies learned that a crash had happened in the area. The at-fault vehicle drove off and the other vehicle followed it. When the two vehicles turned onto 4 Mile Road, the person inside the at-fault vehicle fired shots towards the other vehicle.

The vehicle was not hit but a nearby house was, KCSO said.

No one was hurt.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.

