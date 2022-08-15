Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

Read full article on original website
New brewery, pizza fest, best delis list make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Larder and Jack’s make a national list of best Jewish delis, Bummin’ Beaver Brewery opens this week and Akron Pizza Fest is set. Here’s our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Best Jewish delis list includes 2 NE Ohio eateries. A...
Cleveland native Guided by Voices guitarist Doug Gillard talks prolific output, epic shows ahead of Rock Hall concert
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even though Guided by Voices just released its second album of 2022, it already has another one in the can. “La La Land” will be out later this year, guitarist and Elyria native Doug Gillard said. Not only that but the Dayton-based indie rock quintet, led by singer/songwriter/head ideas man Robert Pollard, is working on the one after that.
‘Bartlett’ - a coming-of-age book - takes readers to Solon, with space program as backdrop
SOLON, Ohio – Jim Janson’s ability to look back - and up - set the tone for his first novel, “Bartlett,” a coming-of-age look at growing up around 1960 in Solon. Janson’s autobiographical novel keeps much of his upbringing’s surroundings real, as protagonist Jimmy Dixon becomes enamored with the nascent space program.
LakewoodAlive schedules ‘Knowing Your Home’ exterior lighting workshop for Aug. 25
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Over the last eight years, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” educational series has hosted dozens of free workshops helping homeowners with repairs and improvements. During that time, the one subject matter that wasn’t addressed involved exterior lighting options. That’s about to change with the next...
Big Creek Connects and Keep Brooklyn Beautiful host environmental programs
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- When Big Creek Connects isn’t hosting cleanup events around the community, the nonprofit can be found educating the public about local urban watersheds. “Any time we do any stream restoration projects, all of these parameters have to be measured in order to determine the impact of any kind of restoration project, whether it’s the stream itself or any retrofits, like the parking lots or to the surrounding land uses,” Big Creek Connects Executive Director Bob Gardin said.
Playhouse Square’s incoming president/CEO sees potential for growth: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Playhouse Square is the largest American theater district outside of New York City – and holds the country’s largest outdoor chandelier. Still, how did a Cleveland arts organization steal its CEO from one of the most famous performing venues in the world?
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die
Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.
Ohio should go after Tesla and SpaceX next for major tech investments
We should be courting Tesla and SpaceX and their competitors for business in Ohio. We are part of the steel belt and are the birthplace of aviation, including astronautics. It would be a shame to miss out on the revitalization of both of these industries. We already are investing in Intel, so we should continue on that path. These companies would provide jobs to both highly skilled workers and low-skilled workers. We would become a tech, transportation, and manufacturing hub. We can leverage recent federal legislation in order to help us out.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
On board the Mary Ann Market, Miller Boat Line’s newest, sleekest ferry to Put-in-Bay
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio – If getting there is truly half the fun (and it is), then the trip to Put-in-Bay just got a bit more enjoyable. Miller Boat Line, which has been transporting vacationers to the small Lake Erie island for more than a century, added a new ferry to its fleet this month, and it’s a beaut – larger, smoother, quieter and with better views than any before it.
The Victorian Condominiums celebrate 50 years, seek Cleveland Heights historic landmark status
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 50 years of gracious, spacious and elegant living, one of the city’s best-kept secrets may be destined for local landmark status. The Victorian Condominiums -- completed in 1971 on Mayfield Road -- celebrated an overdue golden anniversary last month, after the pandemic put a hold on the festivities for a year.
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio
This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
Bay Village native Lili Reinhart discusses new Netflix movie ‘Look Both Ways’ and upcoming final season of ‘Riverdale’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Considering how Marvel and sci-fi films have dominated multiverse narratives over the past years, it’s about time the alternate storyline gets a rom-com treatment. That’s the case with new movie “Look Both Ways,” which is now streaming on Netflix. The fun film stars...
Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found hanging in an electrical substation.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make surprise visit to Lakewood’s Cleveland Vegan
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- In town for last weekend’s sold-out MGK concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian made an unexpected late afternoon visit Friday (Aug. 12) to Lakewood’s Cleveland Vegan. “It was real quiet when they were here, which I’m sure they were grateful for,”...
Cleveland City Council should expand on its welcome eviction-reform initiatives: editorial
Clevelanders are beginning to see the fruits of a 2021 election that brought more housing reformers into office, both in the mayor’s office and on City Council. The city’s new “pay to stay” ordinance, passed last week, importantly codifies the right of Cleveland renters to avoid eviction by paying all rent due, plus late fees and court costs -- amended wisely right before passage to allow renters also to avoid eviction if they can show they’d been approved for rental assistance but hadn’t yet received the funds.
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life
BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
