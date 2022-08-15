Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

We should be courting Tesla and SpaceX and their competitors for business in Ohio. We are part of the steel belt and are the birthplace of aviation, including astronautics. It would be a shame to miss out on the revitalization of both of these industries. We already are investing in Intel, so we should continue on that path. These companies would provide jobs to both highly skilled workers and low-skilled workers. We would become a tech, transportation, and manufacturing hub. We can leverage recent federal legislation in order to help us out.

