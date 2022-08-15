Read full article on original website
Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
It’s been a busy summer at Crystal City Park
(Crystal City) Visitors have gotten a lot of use at Crystal City Municipal Park this summer. City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says the park board did a great job keeping the park grounds in great condition, the pool was used frequently by the public, and the Summit facility has been booked consistently.
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
Desloge Fire Destroys Home
(Desloge, MO) A home at 608 Monroe Street in Desloge is a total loss after a Saturday afternoon fire. Reports show Desloge Firefighters were called out at 12:14 and responded within minutes. The occupants of the home were able to make it out safely and there were no injuries. The State Fire Marshall was called to investigate the cause of the blaze. The Leadington, De Soto Rural, Big River Bonne Terre, and Park Hills fire departments were also on the scene.
Farmington Awards Contract For Water Main Work
(Farmington) The City of Farmington has hired CE Contracting to replace the water main in Ste. Genevieve Avenue between Karsch Boulevard and Veterans Drive. According to a news release, the west-bound lane of Ste. Genevieve Avenue will be closed periodically during construction. Construction is scheduled to begin August 22, 2022.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Twin City Days Community Breakfast
(Festus, Crystal City) The 27th annual Twin City Days celebration is coming up in a few weeks. The yearly festival will kick off with the first community events on Thursday, September 8th with the Twin City Days Breakfast that morning starting at 8 o’clock. Tonda Breeze is the co-chair of Twin City Days. She says the breakfast will be a little different from years past.
Reynolds County Theft Suspects
(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.
No Charges in Stabbing Incident
(Farmington, MO) No charges are being filed yet in connection to a stabbing that took place Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Delassus Road near Farmington at about 3:30. Reports indicate the incident was part of alleged road rage and ongoing harassment. The man who was injured was flown to a St. Louis hospital for what appeared to be non life threatening injuries. The stabbing is being considered self defense.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington
(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
Dent County Girl Shines at Missouri State Fair
(Sedalia) A local girl has found success at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Preslie Strader of Salem has won grand champion with her market lamb. Preslie says it’s a natural colors lamb that came in at 147 pounds. Strader will now present her lamb at the state fair...
Arnold man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on De Soto man
A 25-year-old Arnold man was arrested for allegedly threatening a De Soto man with a knife. However, the Arnold man was scared away when the other man pulled out a gun, Arnold Police reported. The incident occurred just before noon on Aug. 1 after the two men began arguing outside...
New Program at Washington County Hospital Helps Increase Your Brain Power
(Potosi) A new program is being offered at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Kelly Brueggen with the hospital describes what they are offering at the Potosi medical center. Brueggen says the program seems to be successful so far. And you can practice once you get home too. If interested in trying...
Chickens are now allowed in the City of Festus
(Festus) Last week, the Festus City Council passed an ordinance that homeowners can now own chickens within city limits. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says there are some restrictions to the rules. Unrine says no roosters are allowed only females with a maximum of four chickens. Those wanting to...
Free Haircuts In Steelville On Sunday!
(Steelville) School-aged kids in Steelville can get a free haircut this Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 3 o’clock. Mayor Terry Beckham says to head down to Main Street on Sunday. In other news from the Steelville city meeting, Mayor Beckham says there’s a cool opportunity with the Steelville Mountain...
Pevely man seriously injured in crash
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning, August 14. The crash happened at 7 a.m., just south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dakota M. Henson was driving...
Missouri Disabled Sportsmen Fundraiser In Ozora
(Ozora) There’s a big fundraiser coming up in September at the Ozora Catholic Church in Ste. Genevieve County. Jeff Roth is one of the organizers of the event. He says it’s being put on by the group Missouri Disabled Sportsmen. The fish fry will begin at 3 o’clock...
