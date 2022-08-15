Read full article on original website
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
Major Boost to state train route
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Evening, August 17th
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As the school year is approaching,...
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, August 17
A new thrift store is coming to the city of Saginaw in September. A proposed train route linking Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 17th. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here are the...
Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23
More road work is expected this week on US-23. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor. There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require...
Swartz Creek delays start of school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
Backup water system protects Flint from water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
Drought conditions could be cause for decreased mosquitos this year
SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) - Although drought conditions haven’t been ideal for farmers, they could be the reason why mid-Michiganders haven’t been swatting as many mosquitoes this year. Abnormal to moderate drought make it hard for mosquitoes to breed and that’s meant the need for spraying has decreased.
Saginaw’s ARPA funding recommendation report released
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – The funding recommendation report for the allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Saginaw has been released by the city’s ARPA Advisory Committee. The ARPA Advisory Committee began meeting in March to plan and discuss the allocation of the ARPA...
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
58-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lakeview (Lakeview, MI)
According to the Lakeview Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on M-46 on Monday afternoon. Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood stated that a 58-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
Suspicious package evaluated at UM-Flint campus found not threatening, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals have cleared the scene after evaluating a suspicious package maintenance found at the University of Michigan Flint campus on Tuesday. A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called...
Memorial Healthcare opens NOW Building in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Healthcare opened a brand-new facility in Owosso to house multiple departments and a state-of-the-art community wellness center. While the facility was opened in May, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 115,000-square-foot NOW Building was held on Aug. 16. The $40 million project will hold the hospital’s neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments.
16-Year-Old Boy Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant, MI)
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a motor vehicle accident involving a golf cart occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a 16-year-old boy along [..]
nbc25news.com
7 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
Michigan Woman Intentionally Crashes Car Into Church Classroom
The church had to close until further notice.
