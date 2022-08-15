ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
WNEM

Major Boost to state train route

ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Evening, August 17th

Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As the school year is approaching,...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, August 17

A new thrift store is coming to the city of Saginaw in September. A proposed train route linking Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 17th. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here are the...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.
MIDLAND, MI
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

More Lane Closures On US-23

More road work is expected this week on US-23. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor. There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Swartz Creek delays start of school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WNEM

Backup water system protects Flint from water main break

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
WNEM

Saginaw’s ARPA funding recommendation report released

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – The funding recommendation report for the allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Saginaw has been released by the city’s ARPA Advisory Committee. The ARPA Advisory Committee began meeting in March to plan and discuss the allocation of the ARPA...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Memorial Healthcare opens NOW Building in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Healthcare opened a brand-new facility in Owosso to house multiple departments and a state-of-the-art community wellness center. While the facility was opened in May, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 115,000-square-foot NOW Building was held on Aug. 16. The $40 million project will hold the hospital’s neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments.
OWOSSO, MI
nbc25news.com

7 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
FLINT, MI

