Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Belinda R Thompson
A major crash on the Crowley Eunice Highway has left one person dead and another person seriously injured.
Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana mother is in jail after she asked an off-duty officer to help her with her six-month-old, who was unresponsive. Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lee was arrested after her 6-month-old baby died at […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, of West Monroe and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, of West Monroe. The...
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]
Authorities Asking for Help in Fruge Street Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 15, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 2400 block of Fruge Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 13th at 8 PM and August 15th at 08:00 AM. They...
University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
Dry Creek Crash Takes Life of Passenger
On Friday, August 12, 2022, about 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of the passenger, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The preliminary...
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Fatal crash in Allen Parish, car overturned several times
An Oakdale man was killed in a crash on US Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, stated Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident
Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 190 and Farm to Market Road 777, shortly before 10:00, when it was reported that the accident involving a passenger car and a work truck, had occurred in front of the offices of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
8/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, 2114 20th St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary. Bond: $33,500. Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe — five counts failure to possess the required license for...
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
