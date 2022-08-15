Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Cape Wide News was...
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
nbcboston.com
Pomeranian Abandoned by Side of Road in Dedham Finds Forever Home
A Pomeranian that tugged on the heart strings of so many people in the Boston area after being abandoned by the side of the road has now found his forever home. "Buzz" the Pomeranian was found during the July heat wave abandoned in a crate on the side of Bussey Street in Dedham. Since, he's been in the care of the Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, which announced Tuesday that Buzz has found his new home.
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City Officials
This squirrel found himself stuck between a dumpster and a hard place, until he was rescued by theCity of Brockton Animal Control Department. (BROCKTON, MA) "This afternoon Brockton Animal Control received a call reporting a squirrel stuck in a dumpster." stated The City of Brockton Animal Control Department in a Facebook post made on Saturday, August 13th.
theweektoday.com
Dangerous dog euthanized following court appeal
MARION — A dog deemed dangerous by the Town of Marion was euthanized following an appeal by the owners. A special meeting of the Marion select board was canceled on Monday, Aug. 15 where, according to town administrator James McGrail, an adoption plan would have been discussed but ultimately it “didn’t work out,” he said.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
nbcboston.com
1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
capecod.com
Three vehicle crash injures three, causes major delays on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A three vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at Hoffman Road in Eastham just after 3:30 PM Monday. Officials reported the highway was closed for an undetermined amount of time. Four ambulances were called to the scene with at least three people transported to Cape Cod Hospital. All vehicles were towed and the road fully reopened about 4:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shutdown: A Trip Along the Replacement Shuttle Route
When the Orange Line shuts down in two days, tens of thousands of riders will rely on shuttle buses to get around. The MBTA recently released what those routes are going to look like, and NBC10 Boston decided to test drive some of them in advance of the shutdown. Starting...
Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws Bridge’ drowning: GoFundMe started for brothers who jumped from bridge
Fundraisers have started collecting donations for the family of two brothers who reportedly drowned after jumping off Martha’s Vineyard’s famous “Jaws Bridge” on Sunday night. Police search crews discovered the body of Tavaris Bulgin, 26, on Monday and efforts to locate Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, were unsuccessful...
mybackyardnews.com
CAZEAULT FAMILY OF ROOFERS: OSTERVILLE – ORLEANS – PLYMOUTH
Drew Cazeault, fifth generation, to join the Cazeault Family of Roofers. Drew Cazeault, fifth generation of the Cazeault family to be involved in the roofing business, has been named Sales Representation and Project Manager with Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, based in Osterville with additional locations in Orleans and Plymouth, MA. A long chain of working Cazeault family members date back to 1927 when the company was founded.
Dartmouth Police Arrest Two New Bedford Men in Stolen Car
DARTMOUTH — A quick signal from a Dartmouth cop to turn on headlights ended with a short chase and the arrest of two New Bedford men who were allegedly driving a stolen car in Bliss Corner on Sunday night. Police said 19-year-old Calvin Rosa of Studley Street and 21-year-old...
