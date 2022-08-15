ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Cape Wide News was...
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Pomeranian Abandoned by Side of Road in Dedham Finds Forever Home

A Pomeranian that tugged on the heart strings of so many people in the Boston area after being abandoned by the side of the road has now found his forever home. "Buzz" the Pomeranian was found during the July heat wave abandoned in a crate on the side of Bussey Street in Dedham. Since, he's been in the care of the Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, which announced Tuesday that Buzz has found his new home.
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wareham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wareham, MA
Wareham, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dianna Carney

Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City Officials

This squirrel found himself stuck between a dumpster and a hard place, until he was rescued by theCity of Brockton Animal Control Department. (BROCKTON, MA) "This afternoon Brockton Animal Control received a call reporting a squirrel stuck in a dumpster." stated The City of Brockton Animal Control Department in a Facebook post made on Saturday, August 13th.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Camper#Accident
theweektoday.com

Dangerous dog euthanized following court appeal

MARION — A dog deemed dangerous by the Town of Marion was euthanized following an appeal by the owners. A special meeting of the Marion select board was canceled on Monday, Aug. 15 where, according to town administrator James McGrail, an adoption plan would have been discussed but ultimately it “didn’t work out,” he said.
MARION, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport

A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
MANSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Three vehicle crash injures three, causes major delays on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A three vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at Hoffman Road in Eastham just after 3:30 PM Monday. Officials reported the highway was closed for an undetermined amount of time. Four ambulances were called to the scene with at least three people transported to Cape Cod Hospital. All vehicles were towed and the road fully reopened about 4:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Orange Line Shutdown: A Trip Along the Replacement Shuttle Route

When the Orange Line shuts down in two days, tens of thousands of riders will rely on shuttle buses to get around. The MBTA recently released what those routes are going to look like, and NBC10 Boston decided to test drive some of them in advance of the shutdown. Starting...
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

CAZEAULT FAMILY OF ROOFERS: OSTERVILLE – ORLEANS – PLYMOUTH

Drew Cazeault, fifth generation, to join the Cazeault Family of Roofers. Drew Cazeault, fifth generation of the Cazeault family to be involved in the roofing business, has been named Sales Representation and Project Manager with Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, based in Osterville with additional locations in Orleans and Plymouth, MA. A long chain of working Cazeault family members date back to 1927 when the company was founded.
ORLEANS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy