Al Franken filling in as guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Comedian and former senator from Minnesota Al Franken will guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.

Franken announced Saturday that he will take over as the guest host of the late-night talk show: "Getting on the plane to LA for [Jimmy Kimmel Live! Very nervous!"

On Tuesday, Franken will bring on actor Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul as well as Congresswoman Katie Porter of California as guests.

Los Lobos will be the musical guest for Tuesday’s show.

Franken, who resigned from the Senate following allegations he inappropriately touched multiple women, has been increasing his public appearances over the past year. Before his career in politics, Franken also worked as a Saturday Night Live writer.

Immediately following his gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Franken will come to Minneapolis to perform at Acme Comedy Club as part of his nationwide comedy tour.

He will perform in Minneapolis Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

