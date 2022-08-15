Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Limited storms today but monsoon ramps back up the 2nd half of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 5:15 p.m. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued in Cochise County for the Sierra Vista and Huachuca City areas. It is set to expire at 6 p.m. Thunderstorms are also building and will likely bring more rain to Santa Cruz County. With already...
KGUN 9
A little less monsoon and a little more heat to head into the middle of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon won't be quite as active over the next couple of days as drier air returns to southern Arizona. This drier air will allow temperatures to climb a few degrees and highs will top-out close to 100° through the middle of the week. By...
fox10phoenix.com
Dramatic water rescue in Tucson after a powerful monsoon storm
25 people were pulled from a low water crossing after getting trapped in Sabino Canyon. FOX 10's Troy Hayden breaks the rescue down frame by frame.
Air pollution advisory in Pima County due to dust
Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a dust air pollution advisory today. Those with breathing problems are advised to stay indoors.
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding continues in Nogales
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A flooded wash in Nogales Sonora turned into a deadly one this past weekend. Three people died and 11 were injured. That same wash travels into Nogales Arizona. The flooding is due to monsoon storms and residents watched the those waters rise on Saturday...
KOLD-TV
Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 12:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
Nogales leaders look to commission for flooding solutions
Recent monsoon storms have caused overflow in the Nogales wash bringing flooding into the city. Officials are responding to the incidents.
12news.com
Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!
TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
KOLD-TV
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
Road Report: Park Avenue closure affecting southbound traffic
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has closed a section of Park Avenue affecting southbound traffic.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Deputies looking for missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Corona de Tucson area. Maria Celaya, 23, was last seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South...
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TFD rescues 25 people during flooding, including toddler
According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
KGUN 9
