MLive.com

Coaching change not slowing Columbia Central

BROOKLYN -- The Columbia Central football team is under a new coach this fall in Dylan Zaborowski, but he is no stranger to the Golden Eagles. He’s been a teacher in the school, now going into his fourth year. He also coached JV basketball, a roster which included many of the same athletes he now has on the football field.
MLive.com

Fruitport football brotherhood primed to leave a legacy in 2022 and beyond

It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.
MLive.com

New-look Spring Lake football looking to be more explosive in 2022

The Spring Lake football program has registered four consecutive 5-win seasons, but playoff success has proven to be elusive for the red and gray with just one postseason win during that span. The Lakers welcomed a new head coach in Cody Mallory this offseason after building a state-title contender at...
MLive.com

GR Catholic Central football 2022: New faces strive to bring familiar results

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central’s roster looks much different than it did a year ago when the Cougars won their third consecutive state championship. The Cougars graduated 17 seniors, including Division 5-6 Michigan Associated Press All-State Player of the Year Nolan Ziegler, first-team All-State quarterback John Passinault and second-team selection Jack Klafeta, who starred at linebacker. Joey Silveri, who quarterbacked the Cougars to titles in 2019 and 2020 before he was injured in Week 4 last season, has graduated, too.
MLive.com

Fifth quarter will be key for Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge football team has some low numbers this year, about 19 or 20 will be playing varsity, and of those many are younger or inexperienced players. But the MHSAA has something which could serve as something of a lifeline for the Panthers in the fifth quarter rule, allowing players to take the field for five quarters in all between varsity and junior varsity games. Stockbridge has 32 JV players, with the door to varsity playing time wide open.
