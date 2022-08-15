Read full article on original website
Tight End Hudson Habermehl Talks About Scholarship Journey, Learning to Play Tight End, and More
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl talks about earning a scholarship this spring, how he learned and adjusted to playing tight end, when the light bulb starting to come on for him, his resemblance to Jerry Neuheisel, the varied quality of basketball played by the football team, and much more.
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 10 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 10, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Tuesday morning's workout featured our usual...
247Sports
USC's Calen Bullock ready to build on standout freshman season
After signing the 63rd ranked class in the 2020 recruiting cycle, an astonishingly poor performance for a traditional power, USC bounced back in 2021 by finishing No. 7 in the 247Sports team rankings. Among the signees were five-star Korey Foreman, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout Raesjon Davis, and two top-100 quarterbacks in Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. But the Trojans’ most productive freshman last season was a lanky, somewhat unheralded safety from Pasadena.
Close look up look at the recruitment of four-star LB Leviticus Su’a
Last week, we took a look at the top 15 un-committed players in California . One of those players, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is in no hurry to make his college choice.
llllLate Kick: USC is a surprise CFP contender
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why USC is key player in the CFP race barring unexpected shakeups this season.
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
Late Kick: Latest Intel from USC Fall Camp
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate details the latest intel from USC's fall camp and how the program is dealing with a string of injuries.
247Sports
USC OT Courtland Ford talks about team bonding and first string competition
Redshirt sophomore Courtland Ford is part of a three-man battle for two starting tackle spots with transfer Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim. Haskins has been held back by injury and protocol issues which delayed his first appearance in training camp, but Ford has been ready from the jump. USCFootball.com caught up with the Cedar Hill, Texas native following the Trojans’ tenth practice of training camp.
247Sports
UCLA football schedule 2022: Prediction for each Bruins game
The UCLA Bruins not being ranked in the AP poll to start the season isn't a total shock, but only receiving two votes might be a reflection of just how far under the radar this team is flying. The Bruins used the transfer portal to improve their defense and return star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. UCLA has holes to fill at wide receiver but Kazmeir Allen showed immense promise to finally take a leap after scorching USC for three scores late last season.
Football: Six Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits Named to Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has just announced its inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame, which features 100 players and 13 coaches from across California.
foxla.com
Rams fan arrested in SoFi Stadium assault of 49ers fan pleads not guilty
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man arrested in connection with an assault at SoFi Stadium earlier this year that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma pleaded not guilty Wednesday, claiming self-defense. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell, 33, was arrested on one count of battery with serious bodily injury...
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city’s Rose Garden neighbourhood at 3:18 a.m.
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
2urbangirls.com
Youth sports coach charged with assaulting teen
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A prominent youth sports coach was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana. Christopher M. Flores was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies.
247Sports
