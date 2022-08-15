ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

2 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department has reported that a woman has been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash near Swan and 29th Street in the city. The incident took place on Thursday. 

Preliminary investigators added that they [..]

