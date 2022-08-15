ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Sergio Gomez Is Manchester City's Number 21

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUreT_0hHfgwDQ00

Sergio Gomez was at the Bournemouth game on Saturday as his new side ran out 4-0 winners, and has now officially been announced as Manchester City's new number 21 for the season.

Manchester City's new signing Sergio Gomez has been announced by the club, and is officially number 21 ahead of the new season.

Sergio Gomez was at the Bournemouth game on Saturday as his new side ran out 4-0 winners, and has now officially been announced as Manchester City's new number 21 for the season.

The Spanish left-back is set to stay with the first-team ahead of next season, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9r6y_0hHfgwDQ00

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Sergio Gomez has been announced by Manchester City, and the player will wear number 21 ahead of the new season. The former Anderlecht left-back, who won player of the year under Vincent Kompany's tutelage next year, is set to be Manchester City's competition for Joao Cancelo ahead of next season.

David Silva previously wore the number 21 shirt for Manchester City, so the Spanish full-back has big shoes to fill ahead of his career at the club. No player in the Belgian League scored or assisted more goals than Sergio Gomez last season.

The player can play a variety of positions, and even plays right-wing for Spain's Under-21s. He watched his team for the first-time on Saturday at the Etihad, and was spotted by various supporters around the ground.

Sergio Gomez had this to say about joining Manchester City, "It was an honour because I was a City fan as a kid".

Manchester City finally have a recognised left-back at the club, and his name is Sergio Gomez.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
David Silva
The US Sun

‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi

MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#2022 Fifa World Cup#Bournemouth#Spanish#The Belgian League
Daily Mail

Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder

Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Manchester City transfers: Acquiring Sergio Gomez shows Pep Guardiola's side can spend smart as well as big

Manchester City have remained busy in the summer transfer window, landing Spanish fullback Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on Tuesday. After making 49 appearances for the Belgian club last season, the left back joins Pep Guardiola's team and adds instant, proven depth behind Joao Cancelo. A Spain U-21 player, he's played for Barcelona B, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund II, Huesca and Anderlecht, but gets his big move to the Etihad in a deal worth €13 million, according to ESPN. After missing out on Marc Cucurella, with the defender joining Chelsea from Brighton, Pep Guardiola now gets another player he knows well, and it's another addition that opponents will need to be wary of.
NFL
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy