Guest
2d ago
With the speed they are going I don’t think they realized they struck a person and what the heck is that person doing walking in the middle of the night on 290? I saw someone walking on 146 north the other day around midnight 🤦🏼♀️
Police ID suspected drunken driver in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning. Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers...
Worcester father identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run
Jamal Mustapha, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was struck by multiple vehicles on Route 290. State Police have released the name of a young father who was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on I-280 in Worcester Saturday night. Jamal Mustapha, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was struck by multiple vehicles on...
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
Fight in Winchester over car door hitting truck leads to multiple people stabbed, five arrested
A fight that began when a car door was opened into a pick up truck in the Shannon Beach parking lot ended with multiple people stabbed and five people arrested on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. After the car door hit the side of the pickup truck, several...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on I-290 West in Worcester late Saturday night. According to MSP, Troopers responded to exit 20 in Worcester around 11:30 PM. Upon arrival, troopers located a 27-year-old man who was determined to be dead at the scene. The preliminary...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
WCVB
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
UPDATED: Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Motorcycle Crash in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night on Salem Street. The man driving a motorcycle in the crash that happened on Friday, has died, said Framingham Police this morning, August 14. Police did...
ABC6.com
Tiverton man sentenced to prison for robbery in Massachusetts
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Tiverton man involved in a Fall River robbery last year has been sentenced to prison. The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven year in prison after he pleaded guilty to the armed robbery at Maplewood Suprette.
whdh.com
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
whdh.com
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
NewsTimes
CT State Police: Driver of car dies in fiery crash with tractor-trailer on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR — The driver of car died when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 91 late Sunday, sparking an intense fire, state police said Monday morning. Troopers said they do not know the identity of the victim, nor do they know the make and model...
Police chase car burglar on I-91
ENFIELD — Police conducted a chase for a car thief who crashed on Interstate 91 early this morning. Police responded to a report of a possible car burglary on Tyler Road. The burglar fled the scene when officers arrived.
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
Elderly man on vacation dies in Wisconsin drawbridge accident, police say
An elderly retiree on vacation was killed during a drawbridge accident in Wisconsin on Monday. Richard Dujardin, 77, was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue bridge when it began to rise. He was on his way to church and trying to catch up to his wife of 54 years who had made it across, his family told FOX6 News.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
