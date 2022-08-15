ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

With the speed they are going I don’t think they realized they struck a person and what the heck is that person doing walking in the middle of the night on 290? I saw someone walking on 146 north the other day around midnight 🤦🏼‍♀️

Worcester father identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run

Jamal Mustapha, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was struck by multiple vehicles on Route 290. State Police have released the name of a young father who was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on I-280 in Worcester Saturday night. Jamal Mustapha, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was struck by multiple vehicles on...
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway

A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
