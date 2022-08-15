ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies

By Deborah Childress
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner.

Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June 24, 2020.

The lawsuits co-defendants include Internists Dr. Rob Koch, D.O., Dr. Lindsey Sperry, D.O., Dr. James T. Farrell, D.O., and Dr. Christian Bailey, M.D., a gastroenterologist.

On June 8, 2020, Robiner went to the emergency room of St. Joseph’s Hospital North in Lutz. He complained of abdominal pain.

According to the lawsuit filed by his widow, Jane Robiner, “A CT scan performed that night identified two small distal common bile duct calcified stones and a small calcification likely within the main pancreatic duct. There was no evidence of pancreatitis. Mr. Robiner was referred for a magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP). On June 9, 2020, Mr. Robiner was unable to undergo the MRCP due to claustrophobia. At that time he was referred for an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) to be conducted on June 10, 2020.”

On June 10 after undergoing imaging, Robiner returned to his hospital room in stable condition. But by evening, he was suffering extreme abdominal pain accompanied by vomiting and dry heaving.

Co-defendants Dr. Koch and Dr. Sperry ordered narcotics for Robiner’s pain, but they did not alleviate any of his symptoms. Into the morning of June 11, neither physician came to see or examine Robiner who had requested their visits.

The lawsuit states these physicians “knew or should have known” that Robiner was most likely suffering from pancreatitis. But neither ordered hydration which is the immediate response to the pancreatic condition. As a result, Robiner received substantially less hydration than he allegedly should have received within 24 hours.

The lawsuit’s four co-defending physicians are all accused of either not entering appropriate orders or improperly entering orders for Robiner’s plight.

The suit sums up the outcome: “By June 12, 2020, Mr. Robiner’s pancreatitis had worsened due to improper care. Two “rapid responses” had to be called due to Mr. Robiner’s deteriorating condition, including pleural effusion and difficulty breathing. Mr. Robiner required oxygen, suffered respiratory distress, was intubated and transferred to the intensive care unit on June 13, 2020. Mr. Robiner never recovered. He suffered from sepsis, multi-organ failure, and eventually died (in the hospital) on June 24, 2020.”

Counts of Professional Negligence and Vicarious Liability were listed in the lawsuit. Weston F. Smith of Weston Smith Law, St. Petersburg is the Plaintiff’s attorney.

Comments / 22

MinDee Lassiter - CrypticWolf44
2d ago

The headline reads like the claustrophobia killed him. When I read the article I expected to see that they forced him to do the scan and the panic gave him a heart attack... I'm very sorry for his death, and his widow is right to sue for negligence for not following up and checking on him.

Reply
11
2d ago

Yes! Hold them accountable. This is the new norm. Physicians not coming to the bedside for days and not wanting to answer calls or put in their own orders!

Reply(1)
14
Joyce Nichols
2d ago

I was referred by my gastroenterologist to another specialized gastro doc who diagnosed a problem with my common bile duct and he did an ERCP, or tried, buy perforated my small bowel a surgeon was called to savey life. My entire belly was cut open to find and repair the perforation I had no idea what happened or where I was. Spent 2 days in ICU a week total in the hospital. Never saw the initial guy again - in the hospital or at his office despite making appointments to see him and although I was told he was in the office and would be right in to see me, his PA showed up every time saying he was called to the hospital. Each time. I was promised on multiple occasions that he would call, I was given a time but no call was made. I wanted to find out what happened! His pa couldn't answer my questions. I never got an apology...like "sorry this happened". Nothing. 8 months later I'm still having pain. Will start again with my gastroenterologist. I'm sorry this gentleman lost his life.

Reply(1)
9
 

