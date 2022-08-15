Read full article on original website
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week
TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
$20,000 in Potential Sign-on Bonuses at VA Nurses Career Fair in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, there will be special career fair for nurses at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Officials told WGNS NEWS it will be a walk-in hiring fair on Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro campus. According to information submitted to WGNS, “Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants.”
New MTSU students launch college experience with move to campus dorms
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Thousands of Middle Tennessee State University students continue to return to campus this week for the start of the fall semester and 2022-23 academic year starting Sunday, Aug. 21, with University Convocation and the start of classes the next day. At a slower, calmer pace than...
UPDATE: Jury Trial Scheduled for 2-Suspects in the 2020 Murder of a 45-Year-Old Murfreesboro Resident, U.S. Veteran
(MURFREESBORO) WGNS has an update on a July 26, 2020 murder that occurred at a home on Asbury Lane in Murfreesboro. The case involves the death of 45-year-old Erick Bixler, a U.S. Veteran, who was allegedly killed by 32-year-old Chris White and 39-year-old Christopher Robinson, both of Kentucky. Rutherford County...
4-Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. "Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions."
MTSU again ranked among top U.S. colleges as new year begins
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Citing MTSU’s fourth straight ranking at one of the nation’s best colleges, Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee praised the “remarkable” faculty and staff during his State of the University address Thursday for continuing to raise the university’s profile and attract top scholars to pursue their college degrees here.
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants presented by Integrity Eyecare
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants presented by Integrity Eyecare. Program participants were selected based on their interest in community involvement and will begin the nine-month program on Thursday, September 15th. The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in...
MTSU Convocation featuring 'Walking to Listen' author welcomes Class of 2026
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s Convocation for new students will usher in the 2022-23 academic year and marks the official start of the fall semester. Convocation will be held starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Murphy Center for freshmen and new transfers, other returning...
UPDATE: Stolen Golf Cart Located and Suspect Charged Accordingly
WGNS has more news on the theft of a golf cart that occurred in Smyrna on August 5th. Evidently, the young man allegedly stole the cart from the Smyrna Municipal Golf Course and either drove it into Mt. Juliet, or had it hauled to Mt. Juliet. Regardless, the city owned golf cart ended up on the opposite side of J. Percy Priest Lake, about 10-miles away from the golf course. The cart was found abandoned in the area of Couchville Pike and Cornith Road.
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Branches Announces New Executive Director
The community is invited to a reception to welcome the new Executive Director of Branches, Joshua Courtney, PA-C. The reception will be held on Thursday, September, 15, 2022 from 1-2 pm at Branches, 1102 Dow Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (Guests should enter through the Weight Loss entrance on the side of the building.)
2022 Rutherford County WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S
Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) 8:30AM Registration / 9:00AM Opening Ceremony / 9:45AM Walk: 2022 Rutherford County WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S at Gateway Island (1875 W. College St.). For more information, contact Kristina West at the Alzheimer's Association (phone 615-622-4177 or email kbwest@alz.org).
15th Annual Cookin' to Build - Paint Your Bowls Now
Cookin' to Build Bowl Painting began on August 1st and will run through October 15th. This year's 15th annual event offers all you can eat homemade soups, stews and chili around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse and 100% of the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. The actual Cookin' to Build event will be held on Saturday, November 5th.
Biennial 2022 MTSU Art and Design Faculty Exhibition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The MTSU Department of Art and Design has announced an exhibition of selected works by its professors entitled Biennial 2022: A Faculty Exhibition. Scheduled in the Todd Art Gallery, Todd Hall, Room 224A, faculty work opens the department's fall show calendar and is available to the public from August 22 to September 10, 2022.
Consider This Theater "One Act Plays"
Matinee Sun (Aug. 19-28, 2022) 2:00PM Consider This Theater Company (7120 Old Nashville Highway) invites you to our first ever "New Director One Acts Festival!". Tickets are $12 online or at the door. There is a small fee for credit card purchases. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Contact the theater at email info@ConsiderThisInc.com, phone (205) 799-3612 or visit website http://www.considerthisinc.com/
