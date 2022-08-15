Read full article on original website
Related
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNEM
‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
abc12.com
16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
nbc25news.com
Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus
FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Man arraigned after selling fentanyl in Huron Co.
HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) – A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said. These charges came shortly after an extended investigation and a search warrant being served...
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
WNEM
Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.
WNEM
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
WNEM
Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
Back to the Bricks car show cruises through downtown Flint
Back to the Bricks, Michigan’s annual car cruise celebration, has officially returned to Flint.
nbc25news.com
Missing Burton area woman located, police say person of interest is in custody
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the woman has been located and the person of interest has been taken into custody. The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was...
Social media post warning of serial killer deemed FALSE by Genesee County Sheriff's Office
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has vetted a social media post suggesting that a serial killer is targeting and abducting women in Grand Blanc. The post has been proven FALSE.
michiganradio.org
After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland
50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
Comments / 0