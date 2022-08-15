ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

WNEM

‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
FLINT, MI
MLive

UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus

FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Man arraigned after selling fentanyl in Huron Co.

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) – A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said. These charges came shortly after an extended investigation and a search warrant being served...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
FLINT, MI
michiganradio.org

After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland

50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

