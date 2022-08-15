FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.

