Wet weather continues down south for workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a wet and wild weekend we will see more moisture continue through the new work week. Most of the wet weather will reside in the central and southern part of the state with Flash Flood potential staying high throughout.

This will also keep temperatures below normal for the week as even St. George will spend most of its time in the low 90s.

The showers and thunderstorms could be packing a lot of rain, so please be careful if you plan on being outside. This is especially true if you’re looking to visit any of our great national parks.

For Northern Utah we will see a drying pattern come in and an increase in temperatures. This should be felt for the first half of the week with chances for storms to make an appearance later in the week. Slight chances for rain and thunderstorms will be felt late on Thursday and again on Friday.

By the time we get to the weekend, the entire state will be targeted for a chance of thunderstorms. Of course, all of this is good news for our state which is starting to see a little rebound from the drought conditions.

Rain and Thunderstorms set for the southern half of Utah.

Flash Flood potential is listed as “Probable” for the next few days at national parks.

Northern Utah will see a dry pattern for the first half of the week.

Wet Weekend is possible for all of Utah.

Bottom Line?! Wet Weather in the southern half of the state, warmer and dry up north.

