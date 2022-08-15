ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Wet weather continues down south for workweek

By Bob Bedore
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oztEV_0hHffywf00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a wet and wild weekend we will see more moisture continue through the new work week. Most of the wet weather will reside in the central and southern part of the state with Flash Flood potential staying high throughout.

This will also keep temperatures below normal for the week as even St. George will spend most of its time in the low 90s.

The showers and thunderstorms could be packing a lot of rain, so please be careful if you plan on being outside. This is especially true if you’re looking to visit any of our great national parks.

For Northern Utah we will see a drying pattern come in and an increase in temperatures. This should be felt for the first half of the week with chances for storms to make an appearance later in the week. Slight chances for rain and thunderstorms will be felt late on Thursday and again on Friday.

Boulder Ridge Fire kicks up in Duchesne County

By the time we get to the weekend, the entire state will be targeted for a chance of thunderstorms. Of course, all of this is good news for our state which is starting to see a little rebound from the drought conditions.

  • Rain and Thunderstorms set for the southern half of Utah.
  • Flash Flood potential is listed as “Probable” for the next few days at national parks.
  • Northern Utah will see a dry pattern for the first half of the week.
  • Wet Weekend is possible for all of Utah.

Bottom Line?! Wet Weather in the southern half of the state, warmer and dry up north.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

More northern heat, southern storms stick around

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend. We’re coming off another day with southern storms and northern heat. Speaking of the northern heat, Salt Lake City hit 100° on Tuesday which is the 22nd time this year we’ve seen 100° in SLC, marking a new record. Temps will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week.  Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#National Parks#Boulder Ridge Fire#Rain And Thunderstorms
ABC4

Monsoon pattern persists through weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! As we move through the weekend, our weather won’t see too many changes compared to what we saw for most of the workweek. That means more scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Beehive State with the best chance being in the afternoon and evening. The best chance […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
kjzz.com

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
Alt 95.7

Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho

Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
MONTANA STATE
ABC4

Are you noble enough? Renaissance Faire returns to Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Nobles, merchants and unskilled workers, feast your eyes on the knights of shining armor. The Utah Renaissance Faire is coming back to Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park for its ninth year on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Knights of Mayhem will be back this year with […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother calling for transparency

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A vehicle fob mysteriously was placed back into Dylan Round’s camper after he disappeared. The fob belonged to Rounds. His pickup truck was parked outside. It had been power washed, perhaps in an effort to cleanse the vehicle. The new information was found accidently on a NamUs website. NamUs […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy