FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
Beach Beacon
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
10NEWS
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
cltampa.com
Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull
Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents about taking gondola to Clearwater Beach
Would you ride a gondola from downtown to Clearwater Beach? The city wants to know before it embarks on the possibility of a new way to skip beach traffic.
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new motorcycle built by the Orange County Choppers Road House owner inside of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.
995qyk.com
The Best Late Night Bites In St Pete
With endless options to bar hop in St. Pete, it’s good to know a list of places that are serving late night bites. There are plenty of spots downtown that still serve food till midnight or later! So when you’re not ready to take the party home, or Taco Bell doesn’t sound like the move, consider trying one of these late night restaurants!
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
newstalkflorida.com
1ST GLOBAL ECO ARMY, NAVY, AIR FORCE SPACE FORCE CONFERENCE ON BE AN ANGEL DAY
Tampa, Florida….Make an impact on the world at the “Be An Angel Day” with Global Eco Army, Global. Eco Navy, Global Eco Air Force and Global Eco Space Force. The event will Be Held On Monday August. 22 nd from 6:00P to 10:00P at The Wyndham Grand...
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents if aerial gondolas should be considered to reduce traffic
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Hey Tampa Bay! Want a fast and fun way to get to Clearwater Beach?" It’s the question posed in a colorful video from people looking to bring more mass transit to the Tampa Bay Region. "We want people to tell us what they think about...
