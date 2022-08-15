Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina Andras
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
capecod.com
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Cape Wide News was...
NECN
Six Injured, Over 30 Displaced After Fire at Chelsea Duplex
More than 30 people have been displaced and six people were transported to the hospital following an overnight fire at a three-story duplex in Chelsea, according to fire officials. The Chelsea Fire Department got called just after midnight Wednesday to the fire on Cottage Street, where firefighters arrived to find...
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
capecod.com
New details: Sprinklers douse fire in Dennis basement
DENNIS – At 1:33 PM, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a reported. structure fire at 133 Division Street. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found heavy smoke rolling out of the bulkhead of the two-story wood frame style apartment house. The four-unit apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants and pets got out safely..
Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage
FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
NECN
Mass. Teenager Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash on NH Trail
A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, authorities said. The teenager was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, near the Maine border, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
ABC6.com
Bear spotted behind Easton school
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
New Bedford’s Mt. Pleasant St. Redo Creates Parking Lot Havoc
Most of the reconstruction of New Bedford's Mount Pleasant Street at the Franco-American War Memorial Park appears to be complete, and I am still struggling to figure out why it was necessary in the first place. I understand that transitioning from Nauset Street west onto Hathway Road was difficult, and...
NECN
Dangerous Conditions Halt Search for 2nd Brother Who Jumped Off ‘Jaws Bridge'
The search for the second brother who went missing after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Martha's Vineyard has been suspended for the day due to dangerous conditions, state police said Tuesday afternoon. Massachusetts State Police divers and a Marine Unit suspended their search for the second swimmer after 5...
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and wires eventually came completely down to the ground and the vehicle became fully involved. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash and whether any charges will be filed. About 138 customers lost power due the the crash.
theweektoday.com
Dangerous dog euthanized following court appeal
MARION — A dog deemed dangerous by the Town of Marion was euthanized following an appeal by the owners. A special meeting of the Marion select board was canceled on Monday, Aug. 15 where, according to town administrator James McGrail, an adoption plan would have been discussed but ultimately it “didn’t work out,” he said.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
