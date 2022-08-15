ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

capecod.com

Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Cape Wide News was...
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Six Injured, Over 30 Displaced After Fire at Chelsea Duplex

More than 30 people have been displaced and six people were transported to the hospital following an overnight fire at a three-story duplex in Chelsea, according to fire officials. The Chelsea Fire Department got called just after midnight Wednesday to the fire on Cottage Street, where firefighters arrived to find...
CHELSEA, MA
capecod.com

New details: Sprinklers douse fire in Dennis basement

DENNIS – At 1:33 PM, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a reported. structure fire at 133 Division Street. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found heavy smoke rolling out of the bulkhead of the two-story wood frame style apartment house. The four-unit apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants and pets got out safely..
DENNIS, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage

FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
NECN

Mass. Teenager Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash on NH Trail

A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, authorities said. The teenager was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, near the Maine border, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
1420 WBSM

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Bear spotted behind Easton school

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
HOPKINTON, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and wires eventually came completely down to the ground and the vehicle became fully involved. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash and whether any charges will be filed. About 138 customers lost power due the the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
theweektoday.com

Dangerous dog euthanized following court appeal

MARION — A dog deemed dangerous by the Town of Marion was euthanized following an appeal by the owners. A special meeting of the Marion select board was canceled on Monday, Aug. 15 where, according to town administrator James McGrail, an adoption plan would have been discussed but ultimately it “didn’t work out,” he said.
MARION, MA
CBS Boston

Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified

EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...

