Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea says fans asking for photos "ruin" encounters with his band
If you spot a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers 'in the wild' it might be best if you don't request a selfie with Flea...
guitar.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked
If you’re reading this, the chances are that it won’t be the Beach Boys, Katy Perry, the Mamas & the Papas, or even the Eagles that come to mind when you think of music and California. It’ll be four men bouncing around a stage wearing nothing but socks – and not on their feet.
Metallica Fans Cite Axl Rose's Controversies Amid Calls for Cancellation
A TikTok user's post about Metallica's "problematic" past has raised talk about the Guns N' Roses frontman.
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
guitar.com
A brief history of Gibson
In addition to being one of the world’s ‘big two’ electric guitar brands – along with Fender, whose fame and recognition have transcended the guitar sphere and become household names – Gibson is also one of the oldest American musical instrument manufacturers, with a history dating all the way back to 1894.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Metallica’s Rob Trujillo is “proud” of Rage Against The Machine
“Rage Against The Machine throwin’ down as they always do!”: Rob Trujillo pays tribute to old friends RATM following New York show
Michael Bublé Scores a Big Goal at Tampa’s Amalie Arena
Michael Bublé brought his “Higher” tour to Tampa on Saturday night in support of his new album of the same name. Bublé didn’t come alone; he brought a great orchestra, band, and background singers. The nearly sold-out Amalie Arena boasted a crowd of every demographic imaginable. From families with young children to octogenarians and everyone in-between. Bublé has a loyal fan base who yelled, screamed, and held up signs to get his attention. At 46, Canada’s son Bublé has carved his niche after nearly 20 years in the music world and earned acclaim from his peers and musicians who have been around a while. For his new album, Sir Paul McCartney wanted Bublé to record his tune, “My Valentine,” and offered to produce it as well. He has also recorded a duet version of Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” with the man himself. Let’s hit a few highlights of the show!
London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
ABC News
Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage to play Black Sabbath songs following his surgery
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi staged a mini Black Sabbath reunion Monday at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a sporting event held in the metal legends' hometown of Birmingham, England. The show marked Osbourne's first live performance since he appeared on the 2019 American Music Awards. Osbourne...
