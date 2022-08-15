Michael Bublé brought his “Higher” tour to Tampa on Saturday night in support of his new album of the same name. Bublé didn’t come alone; he brought a great orchestra, band, and background singers. The nearly sold-out Amalie Arena boasted a crowd of every demographic imaginable. From families with young children to octogenarians and everyone in-between. Bublé has a loyal fan base who yelled, screamed, and held up signs to get his attention. At 46, Canada’s son Bublé has carved his niche after nearly 20 years in the music world and earned acclaim from his peers and musicians who have been around a while. For his new album, Sir Paul McCartney wanted Bublé to record his tune, “My Valentine,” and offered to produce it as well. He has also recorded a duet version of Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” with the man himself. Let’s hit a few highlights of the show!

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO