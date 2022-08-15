Read full article on original website
atlantafi.com
Piedmont Park Arts Festival Is This Weekend In Atlanta
The Piedmont Park Arts Festival takes place this weekend in Midtown Atlanta. It’s one of the city’s top festivals for a reason. They’ll be arts and crafts, food and more on site. The festival is free and brought to us by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
CBS 46
Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
CBS 46
East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall. Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and...
discoveratlanta.com
Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta
Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous English Tudor with Exquisite Details on All Levels in Atlanta Listed at $2.775M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious and ideal home for entertaining or comfortable day-to-day living now available for sale. This home located at 4170 W Oaks Ct NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Peterson, The Debbie Leonard Group – Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Rd. (Phone: 404 419-3500) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
WRDW-TV
Frontier Airlines announces 5 new international routes out of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it is more than doubling its international destinations out of Atlanta. Frontier plans to add five new destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November and December. Travelers can now take trips to San José, Costa Rica, Liberia, Costa Rica, Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El Salvador, and Kingston, Jamaica.
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item
ATLANTA — Are you looking to try something new for breakfast?. Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A is testing a new, bite-sized breakfast item in only a few locations, and a Georgia market is one of them. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chick-Fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action...
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
nypressnews.com
BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival brings entertainment, healing to the community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out The BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival. Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones shares why it’s bringing both entertainment and healing to the community. The BeREGGAE...
CBS 46
Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary actress Margaret Avery shared her story of the highs and lows of being in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Avery also gave advice for upcoming actors and actresses who desire to work in the film and tv industry. Margaret is best known for...
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
First Coast News
Sarii, the canine star of the new 'Predator' movie, was discovered in a Georgia shelter
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — From a Georgia shelter to the big screen, a rescue pup from Fulton County Animal Services has become a rising star. Fulton County Animal Services says Coco came to the shelter in the beginning of 2021. Now, she's a breakout star in the hit new installment in the "Predator" series, "Prey."
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
