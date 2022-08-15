Read full article on original website
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
WNEM
Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
WNEM
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Man in custody, woman safe after going missing: Burton police
BURTON, MI — A man is in custody and a woman has been found after authorities said she was missing and endangered Sunday, Aug. 14. Burton police on Sunday asked the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who they said was missing and may have been in danger.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
michiganradio.org
After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland
50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
WNEM
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23
More road work is expected this week on US-23. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor. There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require...
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
Man Robs Woman at Knifepoint in Downtown Flushing
The police are looking for a man who robbed a 56-year-old woman at knifepoint in downtown Flushing last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the intersection of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue. He then displayed a knife and demanded her property.
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
Bay City woman charged with threatening neighbors with gun during Father’s Day party
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is facing four felonies after allegedly pulling a gun on her neighbors during an afternoon Father’s Day gathering. About 4 p.m. on June 19, police responded to a gun-related incident at a house in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue. The caller, a 35-year-old woman, said her next-door neighbor Mary C. Taylor was waving a cocked handgun around from her own front porch. She added Taylor’s husband was banging on her house, trying to get people to come outside and fight, police reports contained in court files state.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
abc12.com
Police: Manhunt continues for Croswell man who intentionally hit motorcyclist
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Croswell man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist on purpose, causing serious injuries. The crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Monday on Harrington Road east of Eighth Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township. Police found a motorcycle and its rider lying in the ditch.
