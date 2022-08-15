ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

WNEM

Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
SAGINAW, MI
99.1 WFMK

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
michiganradio.org

After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland

50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

More Lane Closures On US-23

More road work is expected this week on US-23. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor. There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Queens Post

Man Robs Woman at Knifepoint in Downtown Flushing

The police are looking for a man who robbed a 56-year-old woman at knifepoint in downtown Flushing last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the intersection of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue. He then displayed a knife and demanded her property.
FLUSHING, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City woman charged with threatening neighbors with gun during Father’s Day party

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is facing four felonies after allegedly pulling a gun on her neighbors during an afternoon Father’s Day gathering. About 4 p.m. on June 19, police responded to a gun-related incident at a house in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue. The caller, a 35-year-old woman, said her next-door neighbor Mary C. Taylor was waving a cocked handgun around from her own front porch. She added Taylor’s husband was banging on her house, trying to get people to come outside and fight, police reports contained in court files state.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
FLINT, MI

