Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley and Butler golfers split wins over Indiana
The Butler Girls Golf team split their match with Seneca Valley and Indiana. Seneca Valley defeated Butler 173-190. Lihini Ranaweera led the Raiders with a 40. Taylor Temple led Butler with a 41. Butler and Seneca Valley both defeated Indiana who had a team total of 226.
butlerradio.com
Butler golfers victorious
–The Butler Boys Golf team defeated Knoch 188-217 at Saxon Golf Course Monday. Wyatt Kos led the Golden Tornado with a 36. Ryan Porch had a 37. Hunter Swidzinski added a 38 as Butler improved to 2-0. Knoch was led by Mitchell Davies who shot a 39. –The Butler Girls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition
In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
Deer Lakes father, son unsatisfied with missing playoffs
Derek Burk didn’t wait long to try and make improvements after last year’s close home loss to Burrell. The 28-24 setback factored into the Lancers missing a WPIAL Class 3A playoff spot in a tiebreaker with the Bucs and East Allegheny in the Allegheny Seven Conference. “My wife...
Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
monvalleyindependent.com
Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team
Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Westmoreland County’s new football coaches breeze through Day 1 of practice
Westmoreland County’s five new high school football coaches had an uneventful first day of training camp. Players usually are greeted with hot, humid weather, but Monday was cool and damp. Things went so smoothly at Derry that Mike Arone gave his team an early dismissal. “It was a good...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After graduations, transfers, coaching change, Seton LaSalle moving in all new direction
Tim Storino appears to be in the right place at the right time. Storino was hired in March as Seton LaSalle’s coach following a tumultuous 2021 season, as the Rebels lost six of their first seven games before finishing with a 3-7 record in Class 2A. Storino was hired...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Westmoreland County running backs poised for big things in PAC
When Kyrie Miller, Justin Flack and Justin Huss were playing football in high school in Westmoreland County, they torched opposing defenses. Now the trio is doing the same in the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Miller starred at Ligonier Valley, where he rushed for 3,742 yards and 58...
butlerradio.com
Thomas W. Parker Sr
Thomas W. Parker Sr, 50, of Lyndora passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Butler on May 5, 1972 to the late Lee and Gloria Parker. Thomas attended Butler High School and was a former employee of Everdry Waterproofing. He loved pool league, riding bicycles, fishing and watching racing. Thomas was the husband of Misty (Blom) Parker; father of Kylee Parker, Thomas Parker Jr, Jonathen Parker, Tabitha McConnell, and Kaylea Parker; brother of Lucinda Parker and Timothy (Gail) Parker; grandfather of Zachary Miller, Hunter Miller, Zoey Miller, and Ivy Weber; stepfather of Katie (Tyler) Thompson; and step grandfather of Leah Hauserman and Roy Sheletree. He will be forever loved by Karen Zell. Thomas was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Parker. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life lunch on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 12 PM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St, Butler, Pa 16001. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe works toward more victories after move to Class 4A
It is better to be the shark than the minnow, and Latrobe might be ready to raise its fin in a new classification. A conditioning drill, implemented by Wildcats team partner FSQ Sports Training, is called “sharks and minnows.”. “It’s fun,” Latrobe senior tight end and linebacker Corey Boerio...
Shots fired outside of little league football game in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Head coach and vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports Aaron Strader said dozens of little kids were playing a football game when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of Oberlin Street around 2:30 p.m. Channel 11 crews found a bullet through a windshield of a truck...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock Readying To Welcome New Students
Move-in day for first year Slippery Rock University students is Thursday and the school community is helping with the transition. More than 1,500 first-year and transfer students will move into residence halls between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at designated times designed to limit campus traffic and maximize efficiency of the process.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
cranberryeagle.com
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The cause of ‘The Pittsburgh Pause’
You’ll recall that some observers in Pittsburgh pooh-poohed the prospective sale of two hallmark commercial properties owned by a North Carolina company as being any harbinger of poorer things to come for the city’s office occupancy fortunes. But a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy...
nextpittsburgh.com
Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home
Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
CBS News
Injured hiker rescued from trail at Cedar Creek Park
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- An injured hiker was rescued from a trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County over the weekend. The hiker was injured while on the Gorge Trail and needed to be rescued by first responders. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that the hiker was...
Pop up showers, storms could disrupt Wednesday plans
PITTSBURGH — Pop up showers and storms could disrupt your plans again Wednesday, so keep the rain gear with you. Not everyone will get wet, but a few storms could bring heavier downpours in spots. The slow-moving system that’s keeping us unsettled will gradually move out late Wednesday evening,...
