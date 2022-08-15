Read full article on original website
Related
uga.edu
UGA Extension welcomes new Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator
University of Georgia alumnus Allison Johnson joined UGA Cooperative Extension as the new Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) coordinator on Aug. 1. The public service position is responsible for creating educational resources and training materials to help private and commercial pesticide applicators obtain proper certifications for the safe and effective use of pesticides throughout the state.
uga.edu
Two College alumni named to UGA’s 2022 40 Under 40 Class
Two alumni of the Mary Frances Early College of Education were recently named to the University of Georgia’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. The program celebrates the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of UGA graduates who are under the age of 40. This year, the College’s honorees are...
dawgnation.com
Where things stand with Malaki Starks, Darris Smith and other Georgia football freshmen as fall camp rolls on
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman update. There’s always an extra bit of fascination with freshmen this time of year....
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Young players soar, Kenny McIntosh scores in Scrimmage One
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a championship team looks like and how to build one. The Georgia head coach made it clear after Scrimmage One on Saturday the 2022 Bulldogs aren’t there yet. “We have a long way to go to get where we need to go,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe Local News
University of North Georgia announces President’s Honor Roll for summer 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (08/16/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the summer 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll included:
Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage
ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uga.edu
Inaugural class of MFA Film students graduates
They are trailblazers and creatives…and now they are graduates of the MFA Film, Television and Digital Media program at the University of Georgia. The program, which was approved in Spring 2020 and met for the first time behind masks that fall, held graduation ceremonies August 13, 2022. “There are...
uga.edu
Startup wins UGA Summer Launch pitch contest with its plan to simplify school fundraising
Halle Bynum remembers when her dance team’s Yankee Candle fundraising order arrived at the dance studio just a few days before a major dance competition. Instead of making sure the team’s moves were ready, her coach and teammates spent hours sorting hundreds of candles and moving dozens of boxes to the homes of their boosters.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike White's contract terms with Georgia basketball revealed
Mike White hopped from one struggling SEC program to another, but looks for a fresh start with the Georgia Bulldogs starting in 2022. And on Tuesday, White’s contract details were released. The terms are as follows, per Seth Emerson of the Athletic:. Georgia paid $1.3 million directly to Florida...
dawgnation.com
SEC Shorts rolls out the red carpet for Georgia football in hilarious new video
You can tell the season is getting close, as SEC Shorts dropped a new video on Monday. And it’s one that is sure to make Georgia fans chuckle. In the video, teams are boarding a plane, with the destination being the 2022 season. After Vanderbilt and Auburn were allowed to board early for needing some extra assistance, the Bulldogs were up next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Athens
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Athens-Clarke County, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Athens, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Social Circle Middle School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
uga.edu
Dr. Palomares Receives Fulbright Specialist Award
Roberto Alexander Palomares Naveda, Receives Fulbright Specialist Award to Argentina at Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata. The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Roberto Alexander Palomares Naveda of University of Georgia has received a Fulbright Specialist Program award. Dr. Palomares Naveda will complete a project at Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata in Argentina that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within public/global health.
Monroe Local News
Oconee County government has several open job postings
There are several open job postings in the government in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: The following job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on Aug. 14, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
Comments / 0