Arizona man arrested for not paying at gym; it was a futile exercise
A man was arrested at a Maricopa gym Monday afternoon after he walked past the front desk and began to work out in the weight room despite not having a membership, Maricopa police said.
KTAR.com
Gilbert police seize gun seen in viral video of man confronting skateboarder
PHOENIX – Gilbert police said Thursday they seized the gun from a man seen pulling it on a skateboarder in a viral video, but they didn’t make an arrest. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed, the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.
KTAR.com
Arizona U.S. Marshals shoot man in Tempe who pulled out handgun
PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement occurred in Tempe on Thursday after a man pulled out a handgun, authorities said. Just after 6 p.m. a gunshot went off near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The incident began when U.S. Marshals Task Force tried to apprehend a fugitive...
KTAR.com
Arizona Department of Public Safety arrests man with 162 pounds of meth
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety made an arrest on Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 162 pounds of methamphetamine north of Cordes Junction. A trooper stopped the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 17 near milepost 264, AZDPS...
KTAR.com
Man gets 38.5 years in prison for 2015 killing of Mesa gas station employee
PHOENIX — A Mexican immigrant was sentenced Friday to 38.5 years in prison for the 2015 killing of a gas station employee during a robbery in Mesa. Apolinar Altamirano fatally shot 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped...
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mother accused of drugging, killing daughters to spend life in prison
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was convicted of killing her two daughters with prescription drugs. A Maricopa County judge sentenced Retta Cruse to two natural life prison sentences, "ensuring she will not be eligible for release from prison in her lifetime."
12news.com
Valley woman lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver. 15 months later, MCAO has yet to file charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to an alleged drunk driver, the suspect has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “15 months, there is no excuse for that,” she told 12News Thursday night. “I did...
KRMG
Arizona detectives struck by lightning when driving an SUV
Arizona detectives struck by lightning when driving an SUV Three detectives were in the vehicle when the lightning strike happened, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (NCD)
ABC 15 News
Police release bodycam video of El Mirage school confrontation
EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police have released footage showing a confrontation outside of a locked-down elementary school last week. On Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus, possibly with a gun at the school near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road. That man has since been arrested and identified by police as 33-year-old Jermaine Johnathan Travis.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
KTAR.com
3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus
PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
Watch: Video captures man pulling gun on skaters in a church parking lot
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police said Thursday they’re investigating a viral video of a man confronting a group of skateboarders at a local church and pulling a handgun on them. The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A...
'This crime was simply greed': Scammer convicted in Arizona for helping others to prey upon lonely women
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme that involved swindling money out of users of the "Words with Friends" game, according to authorities in Arizona.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station
PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
AZFamily
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
