Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Gilbert police seize gun seen in viral video of man confronting skateboarder

PHOENIX – Gilbert police said Thursday they seized the gun from a man seen pulling it on a skateboarder in a viral video, but they didn’t make an arrest. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed, the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona U.S. Marshals shoot man in Tempe who pulled out handgun

PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement occurred in Tempe on Thursday after a man pulled out a handgun, authorities said. Just after 6 p.m. a gunshot went off near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The incident began when U.S. Marshals Task Force tried to apprehend a fugitive...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man gets 38.5 years in prison for 2015 killing of Mesa gas station employee

PHOENIX — A Mexican immigrant was sentenced Friday to 38.5 years in prison for the 2015 killing of a gas station employee during a robbery in Mesa. Apolinar Altamirano fatally shot 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police release bodycam video of El Mirage school confrontation

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police have released footage showing a confrontation outside of a locked-down elementary school last week. On Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus, possibly with a gun at the school near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road. That man has since been arrested and identified by police as 33-year-old Jermaine Johnathan Travis.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus

PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ

