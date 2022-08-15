Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$120,000 photo: bird shot wins big bucks in the HIPA Nature competition
This brilliant bird photo just won the $120,000 at the world's richest photography contest, the HIPA Nature competition
Time Out Global
See the awe-inspiring winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year competition
Nature photography buffs: it’s that time of year again. The winners of the 2022 edition of the Nature TTL photographer of the year awards are in – and they’re as mesmerising as ever. Nature TTL’s competition is all about the natural world, ranging from snow leopards in...
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
Time Out Global
Now on the market: a sea defence tower that’s been turned into a spectacular home
The property market is pretty bad at the minute, eh? We’ve got an idea – why not go off-piste, and go and live in a 216-year-old circular sea defence tower in East Sussex?. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a look at this listing. Named The Grey Tower, the Grade II-listed Martello tower in Pevensey is sure to spark all of your digital-nomad dreams. It basically looks like the perfect Zoom background – and it’s on sale for £695,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
architizer.com
WAVE // GRAFT
In late summer 2019, two residential buildings were completed on the north bank of the River Spree in Berlin’s Osthafen between the districts of Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain and Treptow. The concept for the new buildings derives from the particular qualities of its waterside location. The design for the ensemble provides public access to the riverside zone along the Spree.
Collection
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
architizer.com
The Future of Materials: 7 Quirky Buildings Clad in Cork
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. For over 5000 years humans have understood...
RELATED PEOPLE
architizer.com
Preservation and rehabilitation of Gaodang Buyi mountain village // SHANCUN Atelier, School of Architecture, Tsinghua Univiersity
Text description provided by the architects. This project was completed by SHANCUN Atelier from School of Architecture of Tsinghua Univiersity, and was collaborated by Anshun Architectural Design Institute. Gaodang, a Buyi village existed for nearly a thousand years, is located in the center area of Guizhou Province in the southeast...
Interior designer sparks furious row over 18th century hunting lodge dubbed the 'prettiest small house in the world' by installing 'horrific' electric gates before planning permission was granted
A fierce war of words has broken out between distinguished interior designers over the installation of electric gates at a famous National Trust hunting lodge in Hampshire. Critics have been left enraged at the 'horrific' gates installed by the new owner of the Odiham Hunting Lodge's, Francis Sultana, which appeared before planning permission was granted, the Times report.
architizer.com
WAY Studio Creates Festive Window Display WAY-out-of-the-box
WAY-out-of-the-box – Our brief was to create an out of the ordinary festive window display for a prime location rich in historic fabric at Rockbund Shanghai, in collaboration and representing three diverse brands. Our goal was to create an installation that draws people in from afar in curiosity, almost like a street performance or a magic trick, in order to discover more, in the products displayed, in the fabrics of the historic architecture, etc.
The Best Chocolate Brands on the Market
There is chocolate, and then there is bean-to-bar chocolate. While many reputable chocolate companies use a standardized blend of cacao from numerous countries, bean-to-bar chocolates tend to contain cacao from a single bioregion. As with wine, this allows the unique flavors of rare and specialty cacao strains to shine in the finished product. To determine […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Architectural Digest Altered Photos to Edit Out Allegedly Looted Artifacts from Billionaire’s Daughter’s Home
Architectural Digest appears to have scrubbed evidence of ancient Khmer artifacts from photos depicting the luxurious San Francisco home of Sloan Lindemann Barnett and husband Roger Barnett, a Washington Post investigation revealed Monday. The photos, which appeared in the January 2021 issue, show numerous empty pedestals in Lindemann Barnett’s courtyard. However, the Post found photos on the website of the couple’s architect, Peter Marino, that showed the pedestals actually held numerous Khmer artifacts that the Cambodian government has said were looted from the country years ago. Lindemann Barnett, a lawyer and author, is the daughter of billionaire George Lindemann, who died in 2018, and...
architizer.com
WOODS + DANGARAN Celebrates and Elevates the Tenets of Desert Modernism
The Desert Palisades residence is located in the last hillside enclave of Palm Springs, newly open for development and slotted for architecturally significant homes. From siting to floor plan to finishes, all design decisions are made with regard to the desert environment and context. Surrounded by boulders and spanning a natural arroyo, the home is lifted above existing site features, yet still retains a powerful connection to the earth. All added landscape elements are sustainable, and selected to blend seamlessly with the native surroundings. The architecture—emphasizing horizontal lines, natural materials, and visual and physical linkages between indoors and out—celebrates and elevates the tenets of desert modernism.
BeIN Media Group Partners With Twitter on FIFA Soccer World Cup 2022 Qatar Content
Doha-based beIN Media Group and its flagship beIN Sports channel — which is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across the Middle East and North Africa — have forged an exclusive partnership with Twitter to share tailored content throughout the upcoming soccer tournament. The planet’s biggest soccer event, which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18., will mark the first time the FIFA World Cup is held in the Arab world. BeIN Sports will be sharing highlights of the tournament’s top moments for MENA audiences across Twitter. Each soccer game will be highlighted through content...
FIFA・
architizer.com
Vernacular Vibes: 6 Modern Rural Homes Drawing on Local Construction Traditions
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Rural living has for long existed in the human imagination as a mythical refuge where we might be able to escape our modern distractions: a bucolic place where life is simpler, living is intricately tied to the land, and one’s days can be spent cultivating fields and tending to flocks of sheep. Though a lot of this ideation is a pure fantasy made up by city-dwellers (centuries of pastoral poetry hasn’t helped in that regard), there is certainly an undeniable bucolic charm to rurality and the buildings within it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
architizer.com
Floating Office Rotterdam (FOR) // Powerhouse Company
The Floating Office Rotterdam (FOR) is the biggest and most sustainable office in the world. It pioneers large-scale floating ultra sustainable constructions on city waters and marks the start of the larger Rotterdam Rijnhaven renovation in particular. FOR is a unique building opening an interesting line for large-scale floating construction in the city and is one of the pioneers in the larger Rijnhaven renovation.
Comments / 0