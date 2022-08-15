Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning
The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said. MLB announced the suspension Tuesday and Castro was set to serve the suspension...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar joining Marlins' bench Wednesday
Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins appear to be giving Aguilar a breather after six straight starts. Nick Fortes will shift into the DH role...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels
Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
Phillies Trounce Reds to Earn 10,000th Franchise Victory
The Philadelphia Phillies' bats came alive on Tuesday night, smacking five homers and eighteen hits in a commanding victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
MLB Pipeline updates rankings, Pirates prospects move up
With the 2022 MLB Draft behind us, it’s time for teams across the league to see updates to their prospect pools. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been boasting about their prospect pool
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle leading off for Marlins against Padres
Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins held the lefty-hitting Wendle out of the lineup against a southpaw on Tuesday, but he's back at shortstop and...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
FOX Sports
Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak
Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers
Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder riding pine Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers. Shea Langeliers will replace Pinder as the designated hitter and bat sixth. Langeliers, the Athletics' top prospect, will be making his MLB debut on Tuesday. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Kolten Wong resting Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wong will catch a breather Monday as Mike Brosseau starts at third base and bats cleanup. Luis Urias will move from third to second base. Our models project Wong to make...
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill impressed by preseason win over Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals came out strong against the Cincinnati Bengals for their preseason debut last weekend. The final score ended up at 36-23, but even a 13-point winning margin doesn’t tell the full tale of the blowout win in favor of Arizona. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s defense showed the...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday
Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
Comments / 0