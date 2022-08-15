ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning

The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar joining Marlins' bench Wednesday

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins appear to be giving Aguilar a breather after six straight starts. Nick Fortes will shift into the DH role...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Crowe
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle leading off for Marlins against Padres

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins held the lefty-hitting Wendle out of the lineup against a southpaw on Tuesday, but he's back at shortstop and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers

Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Bucs#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder riding pine Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers. Shea Langeliers will replace Pinder as the designated hitter and bat sixth. Langeliers, the Athletics' top prospect, will be making his MLB debut on Tuesday. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Kolten Wong resting Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wong will catch a breather Monday as Mike Brosseau starts at third base and bats cleanup. Luis Urias will move from third to second base. Our models project Wong to make...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday

Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy