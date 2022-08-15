ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Museum Restores Masonic Hall

The Daviess County Museum on Main Street in downtown Washington has undergone some improvements as volunteers continue to restore the old Masonic Hall on Main Street in Washington. Volunteers have been working to catalog over 18,000 pieces of history housed in the museum while also restoring the rich heritage and history of the building itself. According to Bruce Smith, a volunteer with the Daviess County Historical Society, the organization has been working with other downtown merchants to keep the history of many of the historic buildings on Main Street alive…
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Myron Joseph Slaubaugh

Myron Joseph Slaubaugh, 67, of Loogootee, passed away peacefully at 2:40 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born March 1, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Aaron and Leona (Litwiller) Slaubaugh. Myron married Charlotte Wagler on June 24, 1978 and she survives.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Ii#Localevent#Local Life#Festival
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. READI Program

More than $5 million will likely be funneled into Knox County as part of Indiana First’s successful READI application, Chris Pfaff, president of Knox County Indiana Economic Development, announced to members of the organization’s board of directors Friday, per the Vincennes Sun Commercial. Last year, officials with Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses to host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation

A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Gerald L. Hill

Gerald L. Hill, 87, of Washington, Indiana, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his residence in Washington. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Wheatland, Indiana, to the late John Herman Hill and Nina Lucille (Hulen) Hill. Gerald was a 1953 graduate of Wheatland...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Stop ‘n’ Sea to Close Next Month

A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Stop n Sea in Montgomery is a staple of our community, but owners say due to the increasing cost of goods and services, combined with the employee shortage, they will be forced to permanently close the doors.
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses offer to help explosion victims

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– After seeing all the images of heartbreak and devastation on Weinbach Avenue, two local businesses are offering to help the victims. Lawmen Tactical is a weapons and gear store on Evansville’s eastside and is accepting donations from Tuesday through Friday this week. They are asking for a wide variety of donations including […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Continues Work on Replacement Projects

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company will continue work on a series of small structure replacement projects along S.R. 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The first structure, located between C.R. 550 W. and C.R. 650 W. (13.37 miles east of S.R. 446), is expected to reopen by...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

There Will Be a Slight Delay on Turkey Trot Season Passes

The Montgomery Ruritan Club has announced a delay in season ticket passes this year due to a problem with the printer this year. The 51st Annual Turkey Trot Festival at the Montgomery Ruritan Park is set for September 8th through the 11th. Season passes should be on sale by the...
MONTGOMERY, IN
wevv.com

EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios

The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy