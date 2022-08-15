Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Museum Restores Masonic Hall
The Daviess County Museum on Main Street in downtown Washington has undergone some improvements as volunteers continue to restore the old Masonic Hall on Main Street in Washington. Volunteers have been working to catalog over 18,000 pieces of history housed in the museum while also restoring the rich heritage and history of the building itself. According to Bruce Smith, a volunteer with the Daviess County Historical Society, the organization has been working with other downtown merchants to keep the history of many of the historic buildings on Main Street alive…
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
wamwamfm.com
Myron Joseph Slaubaugh
Myron Joseph Slaubaugh, 67, of Loogootee, passed away peacefully at 2:40 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born March 1, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Aaron and Leona (Litwiller) Slaubaugh. Myron married Charlotte Wagler on June 24, 1978 and she survives.
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. READI Program
More than $5 million will likely be funneled into Knox County as part of Indiana First’s successful READI application, Chris Pfaff, president of Knox County Indiana Economic Development, announced to members of the organization’s board of directors Friday, per the Vincennes Sun Commercial. Last year, officials with Knox...
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
WTHI
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
wamwamfm.com
Gerald L. Hill
Gerald L. Hill, 87, of Washington, Indiana, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his residence in Washington. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Wheatland, Indiana, to the late John Herman Hill and Nina Lucille (Hulen) Hill. Gerald was a 1953 graduate of Wheatland...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
wamwamfm.com
Stop ‘n’ Sea to Close Next Month
A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Stop n Sea in Montgomery is a staple of our community, but owners say due to the increasing cost of goods and services, combined with the employee shortage, they will be forced to permanently close the doors.
Businesses offer to help explosion victims
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– After seeing all the images of heartbreak and devastation on Weinbach Avenue, two local businesses are offering to help the victims. Lawmen Tactical is a weapons and gear store on Evansville’s eastside and is accepting donations from Tuesday through Friday this week. They are asking for a wide variety of donations including […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Continues Work on Replacement Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company will continue work on a series of small structure replacement projects along S.R. 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The first structure, located between C.R. 550 W. and C.R. 650 W. (13.37 miles east of S.R. 446), is expected to reopen by...
An Open Letter to ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Commenting On The Evansville, Indiana House Explosion
Anytime our local news stations post stories on social media, there are always a handful of online fights that break out. I will admit, I am one of those people that are just here for the comments, so bring on the popcorn. But this week our community has suffered an awful tragedy, and some of the comments I've read have made me downright angry.
wamwamfm.com
There Will Be a Slight Delay on Turkey Trot Season Passes
The Montgomery Ruritan Club has announced a delay in season ticket passes this year due to a problem with the printer this year. The 51st Annual Turkey Trot Festival at the Montgomery Ruritan Park is set for September 8th through the 11th. Season passes should be on sale by the...
wevv.com
EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios
The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
Biologist tells us more about rare deer spotted by local
We love it when our viewers share cool animal pictures with us here at Eyewitness News. Jody Duncan spotted an albino deer in Warrick County near Elberfeld on Stanley Road.
