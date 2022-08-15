Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Freshmen Begin To Move Onto Campus At University Of Tulsa
The freshmen class at the University of Tulsa moved into campus on Wednesday. Classes start on Monday and TU's President said the university has about 3,500 students this year, which puts them back to pre-pandemic numbers. You know the saying 'go big or go home,' right? Well, TU went big...
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
KTUL
Power restored after nearly 10,000 Green Country residents went without
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
kjrh.com
Gift for a crow: An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden
TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest. Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
News On 6
Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area
A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
Union Public Schools superintendent on upcoming school year
2 News Oklahoma’s Amanda Slee sat down with Union’s superintendent to learn more about what’s new this year, if they are fully staffed, and what parents need to know about school safety and security.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Tulsa Indoor Football Announces 5 Finalists For Team Name
Tulsa's new indoor football team is looking for a name and the team has narrowed it down to five finalists. Tulsa's newest professional sports team will be owned by Andy Scurto who owns the Tulsa Oilers Hockey team. The winner will be announced on September 10th at the BOK Center.
Tulsa's Katy Trail Bridge can't be rebuilt after fire
A fire that destroyed the Katy Trail Bridge on Sunday is under investigation. The fire marked the second historic Tulsa bridge along a popular trail to burn over the last couple of years.
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Meeting Highlighted an Upturn in Enrollment and Raises for Teachers
The Bartlesville Public Schools met for a brief meeting on Monday before adjourning for an executive session relating to real estate property. The Spotlight portion prior to the meeting recognized student athlete Bartlesville High School Junior David Castillo for being selected for the 2022 USA Men's National Team and winning the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup Championship.
KTUL
Some Green Country schools start new school year with challenges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools and Tahlequah Public Schools return to class Tuesday to start the 2022-23 school year. The majority of Green Country schools head back later this week, and many districts are struggling in a number of areas. Districts are still dealing with COVID-19, though...
Bartlesville To Receive $1 Million Settlement From Distributors For Opioid Crisis
The city of Bartlesville will get a $1 million settlement payment from three opioid distributors for their role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis. Bartlesville city councilors voted to participate in the "Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement," giving the city about $1-million of the $22-million to be shared among Oklahoma cities and counties.
okcfox.com
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near Johnson Park
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening. The call came out just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. Owasso Ave. News On 6 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
Local couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — A local couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Gene and Irene Bond met at Okemah High School, where Gene said he saw Irene talking to another boy. Gene said he ran him off and sat down beside Irene. He said he knew from the first day that he would marry her.
okstate.edu
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past
Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
KTUL
2 people shot in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
Comments / 0