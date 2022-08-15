ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Freshmen Begin To Move Onto Campus At University Of Tulsa

The freshmen class at the University of Tulsa moved into campus on Wednesday. Classes start on Monday and TU's President said the university has about 3,500 students this year, which puts them back to pre-pandemic numbers. You know the saying 'go big or go home,' right? Well, TU went big...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
KTUL

Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area

A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News On 6

Tulsa Indoor Football Announces 5 Finalists For Team Name

Tulsa's new indoor football team is looking for a name and the team has narrowed it down to five finalists. Tulsa's newest professional sports team will be owned by Andy Scurto who owns the Tulsa Oilers Hockey team. The winner will be announced on September 10th at the BOK Center.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Meeting Highlighted an Upturn in Enrollment and Raises for Teachers

The Bartlesville Public Schools met for a brief meeting on Monday before adjourning for an executive session relating to real estate property. The Spotlight portion prior to the meeting recognized student athlete Bartlesville High School Junior David Castillo for being selected for the 2022 USA Men's National Team and winning the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup Championship.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Some Green Country schools start new school year with challenges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools and Tahlequah Public Schools return to class Tuesday to start the 2022-23 school year. The majority of Green Country schools head back later this week, and many districts are struggling in a number of areas. Districts are still dealing with COVID-19, though...
okcfox.com

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — A local couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Gene and Irene Bond met at Okemah High School, where Gene said he saw Irene talking to another boy. Gene said he ran him off and sat down beside Irene. He said he knew from the first day that he would marry her.
TULSA, OK
okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

2 people shot in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy