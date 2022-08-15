ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"

Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
FedEx Cup Standings: How the top 70 looks heading into the BMW Championship

Will Zalatoris has vaulted to the top of the FedEx Cup standings after landing his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Zalatoris moves from 12th to 1st in the standings and usurps four-time winner this season and World...
#Fedex Cup#St Jude Classic
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post

It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
Matt Fitzpatrick dishes on LIV Golf, critiques FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead of BMW Championship: 'I don't think it's fair'

Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t losing any sleep over the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has fractured the Tour and taken some of its top talent, including three of the top seven players on the 2021 BMW Championship leaderboard. If you expand that number out, it’s seven of the top 21.
What's to come in the FedEx Cup playoffs after a long-awaited win for Will Zalatoris

Remember when it seemed like Scottie Scheffler would never win on the PGA Tour?. In each of his first two seasons on tour, Scheffler looked like one of the most talented players in the world, grinding out top 25 after top 25, with 29 of those finishes all in his first 52 starts. No matter how hard Scheffler tried, however, he couldn't pick up his first victory.
Happy Gilmore (AKA Adam Sandler) tweets congratulations to former caddie after FedEx St. Jude Championship win

On Sunday, Will Zalatoris—in real danger of being labeled a “nearly” man in just his second full year on tour—outlasted Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to capture his first-ever PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The win validated 18 months of almosts for Zalatoris, who finished second at the 2021 Masters and lost in playoffs at both the Farmers Insurance Open and PGA Championship this year. Although Zalatoris has kept his chin up through it all, the outpouring of emotion when his winning bogey dropped on Sunday showed just how much the run of runner-ups had been weighing on him.
Will Zalatoris delivered great line during first PGA Tour win

Will Zalatoris finally broke through at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday with his first ever PGA Tour win, and he made it no secret that he was thrilled to silence the critics. Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to open up the FedExCup Playoffs. There would...
