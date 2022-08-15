On Sunday, Will Zalatoris—in real danger of being labeled a “nearly” man in just his second full year on tour—outlasted Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to capture his first-ever PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The win validated 18 months of almosts for Zalatoris, who finished second at the 2021 Masters and lost in playoffs at both the Farmers Insurance Open and PGA Championship this year. Although Zalatoris has kept his chin up through it all, the outpouring of emotion when his winning bogey dropped on Sunday showed just how much the run of runner-ups had been weighing on him.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO