Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
Seminole veteran’s nearly 35-year wait for help for head injury finally ends
SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Navy veteran found himself on the front lines of a long wait for a PTSD-related claim with the VA as soaring rent prices left him in a homeless shelter. Lakeith Amir-Sharif came to 8 On Your Side when his rent in Seminole skyrocketed by...
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Gov. DeSantis hopes proposal will entice first responders into the classroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in New Port Richey to talk about education in hopes of recruiting and retaining more teachers. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday morning at River Ridge High School. He talked about a proposal for a recruitment program that would expand...
Hillsborough Sheriff uses billboards to recruit Pasco deputies
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wants to use billboards to recruit Pasco detention deputies at risk of losing their status.
Cleanup Event Removes Nearly 12 Tons Of Trash From Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. – The Lock Street area of Pasco County is a whole lot cleaner thanks to the efforts of Pasco County’s Code Enforcement and Solid Waste teams. They joined forces to help the community get rid of nearly 12 tons of trash from
Hillsborough County’s foster care provider: More than 2 dozen kids sleep in unlicensed facilities
For years, 8 On Your Side has reported on local foster kids sleeping in offices, without a bed to lay their heads.
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
St. Pete handyman steals $11K in jewelry from client, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a handyman Sunday for stealing $11,090 in jewelry from a client, according to an affidavit.
Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County
Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
Osprey hit-and-run driver busted after fleeing to repair shop in Tampa: FHP
Troopers said the driver fled the scene before the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her name was not released.
Friends, family celebrate birthday of teen who died on FreeFall
ORLANDO, FL. — Wednesday would have been Tyre Sampson’s 15th birthday. He’s the teen who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park back in March. Tyre Sampson passed after he fell from the FreeFall ride at ICON Park in March. His family gathered to...
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Two Suspects That Burglarized A Mini Storage Lakeland Location
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the First Choice Mini Storage at 8315 SR 33 in Lakeland. According to deputies, the crime occurred on Tuesday, August 16th between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m.
