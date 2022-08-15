Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. READI Program
More than $5 million will likely be funneled into Knox County as part of Indiana First’s successful READI application, Chris Pfaff, president of Knox County Indiana Economic Development, announced to members of the organization’s board of directors Friday, per the Vincennes Sun Commercial. Last year, officials with Knox...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Continues Work on Replacement Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company will continue work on a series of small structure replacement projects along S.R. 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The first structure, located between C.R. 550 W. and C.R. 650 W. (13.37 miles east of S.R. 446), is expected to reopen by...
wamwamfm.com
Stop ‘n’ Sea to Close Next Month
A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Stop n Sea in Montgomery is a staple of our community, but owners say due to the increasing cost of goods and services, combined with the employee shortage, they will be forced to permanently close the doors.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vintage connections create everlasting memories
When their names weren’t announced as the first place winner during the Dubois County Motorcycle Club’s Show & Shine, it was okay. Jason Green and his son, Jon, felt good about their chances to place in the annual contest. Then, second place was announced. It went to another...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Museum Restores Masonic Hall
The Daviess County Museum on Main Street in downtown Washington has undergone some improvements as volunteers continue to restore the old Masonic Hall on Main Street in Washington. Volunteers have been working to catalog over 18,000 pieces of history housed in the museum while also restoring the rich heritage and history of the building itself. According to Bruce Smith, a volunteer with the Daviess County Historical Society, the organization has been working with other downtown merchants to keep the history of many of the historic buildings on Main Street alive…
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Eastern Heights Utilities via phone at 812-384-8261 […]
WTHI
Here's what people think about Terre Haute, according to a new community census
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled the results from this year's community census. The questionnaire includes questions about the Terre Haute community. It was given to residents, visitors and students. It's part of the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan. The data shows...
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Indiana Military Museum Special WWII Event
The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes is ramping up their salute to the veterans of World War Two this year. Battles, weapon demonstrations, food, and outside military vendors will be set up at the museum at 715 South 6th Street in Vincennes on September 3rd. Guest speakers and flyovers will...
WTHI
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 16, 2022
Speeding: Lucas J. Nance; Keegan J. Thomas; Mary B. Granados, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Nathan R. Miller; Tracy L. Gribben; Jennifer R. Cox; Michelle A. Leighninger; Derek K. Hedinger; Trevor O. Traylor, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Nicholas M. Gagnon, dismissed; Dakota J. Brinksneader; Sabrina L. Bachman, $141. Driving While Suspended:...
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – More finishing touches come online in Morgan County this week as two new overpasses open at Teeters Road and Myra Lane. Construction started last year with crews digging out nearly 1 million cubic yards of earth to lower State Road 37 for the future I-69. The excess...
witzamfm.com
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Names Next GARDENER Award Winner
Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Katie Bower in Radiology Services. Bower is described as someone who consistently demonstrates empathy and compassion with each patient she serves, and is patient and kind and strives to provide the best care possible each and every time. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Bower as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
wamwamfm.com
There Will Be a Slight Delay on Turkey Trot Season Passes
The Montgomery Ruritan Club has announced a delay in season ticket passes this year due to a problem with the printer this year. The 51st Annual Turkey Trot Festival at the Montgomery Ruritan Park is set for September 8th through the 11th. Season passes should be on sale by the...
