On menus across the country, alcohol-free mocktails are popping up in abundance. These specialty drinks are just as delicious as their cocktail cousins, but serve as a great option for people who choose not to imbibe, whatever the reason. Mocktails and zero-proof cocktails have become so popular, in fact, that some restaurants and bars are saying bye-bye to booze — serving only these creative concoctions.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO