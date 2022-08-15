ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions Waive Nolan Givan, Ryan McCollum, Release Garrett Griffin

By John Maakaron
 2 days ago

The Detroit Lions announce three roster moves.

The roster decisions have started to be made by the Detroit Lions.

NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Even though general manager Brad Holmes did not have to make a decision on the roster, as there are five players on the PUP list who count on the roster, the decision to trim the roster has been made.

On Monday morning, it was revealed the team waived tight end Nolan Givan along with center Ryan McCollum.

Tight end Garrett Griffin was released as well.

During the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Brock Wright and Devin Funchess performed well enough that Griffin became expendable.

Among the most intriguing camp battles taking place at Allen Park involves who will be named the No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson.

Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, Devin Funchess, along with Wright, are battling it out during each practice for the opportunity to play more this season.

Mitchell, Detroit's fifth round pick, did not suit up and play against the Falcons in the preseason opener. He is still recovering from an ACL injury, but has started to practice at his first NFL training camp.

Currently, the roster sits at 87 players.

