Today In The Culture, August 15, 2022: Aldo Zaninotto Launches Hospitality Group | Yippie Fest | Hot Dogs and Ethics

By Ray Pride
 2 days ago
Today In The Culture, August 17, 2022: Contemporary Ballet Training at Joffrey | Newberry Library Workers Seek Union | New Riccardo Muti Record

“Flow—Water Brings Life to Chicago” At Navy Pier. Navy Pier opens “Flow—Water Brings Life to Chicago” today, Barry Butler’s twenty-two-image celebration of picturesque views of Lake Michigan, the Chicago River and Buckingham Fountain, displaying water attractions around Chicago from the sky and the ground. “Barry Butler’s ability to see the extraordinary in everyday locations, combined with an unflinching talent for capturing the right moment with lightning-strike precision, has led him to be called ‘Chicago’s picture poet,’ and we’re thrilled to showcase his extraordinary photography here at Navy Pier,” Navy Pier president and CEO Marilynn Gardner says in a release. “It’s exciting to see the city you love through the eyes of an artist who shares that same passion for Chicago.” More here.
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
NBC Chicago

Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall

Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
Austin Weekly News

What Do You Need To Carry A Gun In Illinois?

Illinois residents need a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card to buy and own a gun. A FOID cardholder can have a gun at their home, but they aren’t able to carry their gun on their person unless it is unloaded and kept in an enclosed case or a gun box.

