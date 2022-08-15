Today In The Culture, August 15, 2022: Aldo Zaninotto Launches Hospitality Group | Yippie Fest | Hot Dogs and Ethics

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Today In The Culture, August 17, 2022: Contemporary Ballet Training at Joffrey | Newberry Library Workers Seek Union | New Riccardo Muti Record
“Flow—Water Brings Life to Chicago” At Navy Pier. Navy Pier opens “Flow—Water Brings Life to Chicago” today, Barry Butler’s twenty-two-image celebration of picturesque views of Lake Michigan, the Chicago River and Buckingham Fountain, displaying water attractions around Chicago from the sky and the ground. “Barry Butler’s ability to see the extraordinary in everyday locations, combined with an unflinching talent for capturing the right moment with lightning-strike precision, has led him to be called ‘Chicago’s picture poet,’ and we’re thrilled to showcase his extraordinary photography here at Navy Pier,” Navy Pier president and CEO Marilynn Gardner says in a release. “It’s exciting to see the city you love through the eyes of an artist who shares that same passion for Chicago.” More here.
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois
We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
Study: US will have an ‘extreme heat belt’ stretching from Gulf of Mexico to Illinois in 30 years
Maps from the First Street Foundation show which states and counties are expected to face perilous heatwaves in 2053.
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
Many formerly incarcerated people struggle to find employment because of the stigma of a criminal record. To help, one organization is offering cash The post Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Illinois Dems under new management
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Democratic Central Committee held its first meeting under newly elected chair state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, who announced her deputies and a plan to change the organization's bylaws — a move that drew some pushback from committee members. The new officers: Congressman Bobby Rush is...
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city
A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off. Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas […]
Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen." The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.
Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall
Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
What Do You Need To Carry A Gun In Illinois?
Illinois residents need a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card to buy and own a gun. A FOID cardholder can have a gun at their home, but they aren’t able to carry their gun on their person unless it is unloaded and kept in an enclosed case or a gun box.
